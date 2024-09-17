Cincoze Moves AI to the Edge for Manufacturing and Energy Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Cincoze

Cincoze’s DIAMOND and GOLD product lines fully meet the extreme performance, reliability, and environmental adaptability requirements of edge AI applications in manufacturing and energy.

The Rugged Computing DIAMOND product line has three high-performance series (DV/DX/DS) that support the latest Intel Raptor Lake-S Core CPUs and offer flexible size, functionality, and expandability options to meet application and environmental requirements.

The GPU Computing GOLD product line has two series (GM/GP) with high-performance CPU options and support for MXM and PEG GPU cards for processing large-scale image input in industrial environments, providing the best computing solutions for image recognition, data-driven decision-making, and machine learning.

Manufacturing

The GP-3000 is ideal for Edge AI manufacturing. It leverages an Intel Xeon/Core i CPU carrying up to 64GB of memory, support for two high-end 250W full-length GPU cards, and high-speed I/O to connect sensors and cameras to adhere to the needs of AOI systems. The platform has an operating temperature range of -40 - 70°C, wide voltage range of 9 - 48 VDC, and complies with the US military shock-resistant vibration standard (MIL-STD-810G), for environmentally challenging deployments.

GP-3000 uses three patented technologies including:

Dustproof Cooling Mechanism: Independent heat dissipation channels to manage heat and prevent dust from entering the system (Patent no. I778522)

Scalable with Expansion Modules: GEB expansion box to install full-length high-end GPU cards or other PCIe add-on cards (Patent no. I779496)

GPU Card Mounting Bracket Holds GPU cards securely in place in high-vibration operation environments (Patent no. I763318)



Energy:

Modern smart drilling systems utilize edge computing and AI to accumulate geological, pressure, temperature, and other sensor data in real-time for the analyzation of data and leverage it to make decisions using AI algorithms, shortening drilling time and optimizing operations. According to Cincoze, the high performance and PCIe expandability of its DS-1402 rugged industrial computer makes it ideal for smart drilling use cases.

The DS-1402 is delivered with a 13th/12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and supports up to 64GB DDR5 memory and two PCIe expansion slots, one slot supports an add-on card of up to 111 x 235mm and 110W. I/Os include LAN, USB, COM, DIO, and more.

Other highlights include a 2.5” HDD/SSD, mSATA, M.2 Key M slots, and three Mini PCIe slots for wireless cards. The functional temperature range is between -40 - 70°C with a voltage input of 9V - 48VDC. For safety concerns, the DS-1402 features overvoltage, overcurrent, and ESD protection. It complies with MIL-STD-810G and is UL 62368-1 certified utilized in drilling environments to create a stable operation and not be affected by severe vibration and temperature fluxuations.

For more information, visit cincoze.com/en/index.php.