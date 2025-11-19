Decenta Deploys S25-ARLS-WA02 with Intel Core Ultra for the Edge

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Decenta

Companies struggle to process enormous and diverse data efficiently, often leading to delays and higher cost due to complex needs and limited AI computing power. This is increasingly obvious and problematic at the Edge, where the form factors can limit performance, storage, and battery.

For industries such as education, video conferencing and healthcare, an edge-tailored tower-rack convertible can be a smarter and more adaptable solution.

As demand surges, Decenta deployed S25-ARLS-WA02, an Intel-enabled AI edge tower-rack convertible. It delivers high performance in real time across enterprise, industrial, medical, and traffic applications.

The Decenta AI tower-swap All-in-One computing machine is built on the Intel® Q870 Chipset and supports Intel Core Ultra processors to deliver strong computing performance. Acknowledging the importance of energy efficiency, Decenta has power-optimized the S25-ARLS-WA02 to have ultra-fast real-time decision-making capability for edge computing scenarios while adhering to power budgets.

It supports a wide variety of customizability, thanks to two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and multiple PCIe 4.0 x4 slots that provide enterprise-grade storage expansion and compute capacity to meet high-throughput storage demands. For AI power, it supports up to two high-performance AI accelerator cards, with 48GB GDDR6 graphics memory configuration, delivers up to 394 TOPS (INT8) to efficiently handle AI development, and also carries LLM inference, complex scene rendering, high-resolution processing, and memory intensive simulations.

The S25-ARLS-WA02 is engineered to be widely across multiple sectors. Decenta claims the platform is designed to be easy to use and help engineers accelerate AI adoption.

The full specs include:

Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2)

OpenVINO Toolkit

Intel oneAPI Toolkit

Intel Arc graphics

Intel Xe LPG Graphics

M.2_1: M-Key 2242/2280 Slot, Support PCIe 5.0 X4(NVMe) mode M.2_2: M-Key 2242/2280 Slot, Support PCIe 4.0 X4(NVMe) & SATA mode

1x M.2 E-Key 2230 Slot for Wi-Fi 7 & BT 5.4, Support PCIe 4.0 & CNVi mode

Operating/Storage Temp: 0 ~ 60 °C / -40 ~ 85 °C

500mm x 435mm x 175mm • Weight: 20kg

For enhanced results, Decenta also offers the AI Edge Tower-Rack S25-RPLS-WA03 that can deliver fast, high-performance computing (HPC) in any intelligent Edge application. Powered by Intel Q670 Chipset, supporting 12th-14th Gen Intel Core and Pentium/Celeron processors, it delivers high-performance computing across diverse industry use cases, including enterprise, industrial, medical, smart traffic and beyond.

Decenta is leveraging its racks to make the edge approachable and powerful for education, video conferencing, healthcare, and almost any other vertical.

Intel’s AI Edge Initiative

This blog is part of a series showcasing Intel’s AI Edge initiative, designed to highlight the latest innovations of AI and edge computing. Intel recently unveiled its Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites, and Open Edge Platform. These solutions are designed to integrate AI into partners’ existing infrastructure, kickstarting development to enhance system reliability and strengthen security.

Intel is co-innovating with its software partners in AI creation and optimization for edge applications, as illustrated by this series of blog posts. Furthermore, Intel is driving innovation alongside its hardware platforms to optimize AI Edge systems for key workloads, offering best fit performance across a range of power levels, sizes, and performance options.

