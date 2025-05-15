DFI to Demonstrate Embedded Edge AI Systems for Smart Cities and UAVs at COMPUTEX 2025

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: DFI

Taipei, Taiwan. DFI will introduce several products including embedded motherboards, systems, and edge servers during COMPUTEX 2025. DFI will focus its exhibition on smart parking and UAV applications to demonstrate the benefits of edge AI in real-world use cases. DFI will join BenQ Qisda Group’s COMPUTEX AI WOW booth from May 20 to 23 in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, 4F, booth number M0120.

Collaborating with both Data Image and Wei Long Electronics, DFI introduced the IAE Smart Parking Solution which incorporates rugged displays, high-efficiency computing, and AI to create an enhanced automated and efficient system offering fast responses and management effectiveness.

Partnering with the Qisda drone team, DFI will integrate Qualcomm processors and open standard module (OSM) devices to deliver AI computing in a small form factor with high expendability, low latency, and low power consumption. Supporting 5G and Wi-Fi 6, it meets the needs of long-range drone operations in high altitudes and harsh environments.

DFI is also collaborating with DEEPX and Network Optix (Nx) to encourage automated deployment of AI models from cloud development to edge devices. The design utilizes DEEPX's M.2 low-power AI accelerator and DFI's high-performance industrial-grade systems. Ideal applications include smart cities, smart surveillance, unmanned inspections, automated management, and retail behavior analysis.

According to DFI, it supports industries in optimizing energy consumption and maintenance costs while also extending component life and enhancing operational efficacy through high-performance, low-power platforms and modular designs, demonstrating their technology-driven carbon reduction capabilities.

Exhibition information:

Date & Time: May 20 – 23, 2025 09:30 – 17:30

Event Venue: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1

Booth Name: BenQ Qisda booth, M0120 (4F)

For more information, visit https://www.dfi.com/.