IBASE Launches CMI300-1001 Intel-Powered Edge AI PC for Industrial Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: IBASE

Taipei, Taiwan. IBASE Technology Inc. released the compact (200 × 200 × 62mm) CMI300-1001, an edge AI Computer based on the IBASE MI1001AF Mini-ITX motherboard powered by the latest 14th/13th/12th Gen Intel Core processors (LGA1700). It supports up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM memory and features dual 10G LAN plus dual 2.5G LAN ports.

Connectivity is abundant with multiple USB 3.2 ports, COM ports (RS-232/422/485), HDMI, and DisplayPort outputs, along with flexible expansion via M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs and wireless modules.

The CMI300-1001is designed for smart factory automation with +24V DC input, intelligent surveillance, and edge AI computing applications. It has been tested and validated as an Intel AI Edge System through the Intel Edge System Qualification (ESQ) program.

For more information, visit ibase.com.tw.