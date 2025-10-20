Intel-Powered APEX-E100 from Innodisk Powers Edge AI Acceleration

By Tiera Oliver

Image Credit: Innodisk Modern industrial edge environments are increasingly tasked with managing expansive AI workloads that require real-time access to data, without relying on the cloud. These advanced workloads need AI acceleration capable of real-time image recognition, object detection, and intelligent decision-making at the edge.

Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 1) are designed to provide advanced architectures to systems that perform the aforementioned functions, in addition to withstanding harsh environmental conditions with industrial-grade reliability in smart vision applications in manufacturing, transportation, and surveillance.

The APEX-E100 from Innodisk, designed as an embedded AI and edge inference platform, is an Intel AI Box PC with Integrated NPU delivering up to 36 TOPS of AI acceleration, with GPU and CPU support. Additional AI support is available with Intel’s OpenVINO™ toolkit for AI model deployment.

Packed with a diverse range of I/O port and expansion options, the AI box PC is equipped with Intel Ethernet via two 2.5G RJ45 LAN ports for high-speed network transmission, two HDMI ports, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 + two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports.

For memory and storage, the computing solution supports Dual DDR5 5600 SODIMM modules up to 96GB of capacity, as well as a single Innodisk industrial-grade M.2 4TG2-P 512GB SSD featuring a PCIe Gen 4 x4 interface. According to Innodisk, the company also offers options for adding industrial-grade SSDs, DRAM modules, and embedded peripherals to customize solutions to any use case.

Featuring real-time vision AI capabilities, the APEX-E100 features two MIPI over Type-C cameras, paired with Innodisk's patented MIPI over Type-C technology, designed to support MIPI's high bandwidth, low power consumption, and low latency, while also supporting cable length limitations and extending the connection distance up to 1 meter.

In addition to customizable services, Innodisk also provides customized AI system services with a range of features, such as software, thermal solutions, firmware, BIOS, I/O, and system design.

Engineered for demanding industrial environments, the APEX-E100 features a ruggedized design built to endure extreme temperatures, humidity, shock, and vibration — ensuring uninterrupted performance in the toughest conditions.

With the help of AI acceleration powered by Intel, like that accessible with the APEX-E100, the Industrial Edge is smarter, faster, and more capable than ever in almost any application.

