JHCTECH BRAV-7722 Leverages Intel GPU for Smart Transportation

Ken Briodagh

Image Credit: JHCTECH

The Smart Transportation space is one of the most rapidly evolving markets right now. It is implementing AI, energy-efficient compute, IoT, and other next-generation technologies to enable rapid and intelligent growth.

For the transportation industry to grow fast and scale responsibly, the technology installed has to be powerful today and in the future. This means it needs to be scalable, powerful, and ready for AI at the Edge.

The JHCTECH BRAV-7722 is built and designed specifically for the transportation market’s rapidly changing needs.

It is a scalable AI Edge system powered by Intel Arc GPU acceleration that can achieve up to 262 TOPS. The BRAV-7722 high-performance edge AI computing system uses the 12th,13th, and 14th Generation Intel Core processors with the Intel Q670 Chipset.

It is engineered to address challenges in smart transportation, unmanned driving, and many other key applications. It supports up to 192GB DDR5 RAM and features dual GPU integrated Intel® UHD Graphics and MXM-based discrete GPUs for high-performance edge AI computing. The system is rich in I/O options, including three LAN, four HDMI, multiple USB/COM ports, and NVMe SSD support, so no matter what peripherals need to be paired and used, it’s ready.

With flexible expansion via M.2, Mini PCIe, and optional BMC for remote management, the BRAV-7722 is ready to handle real-time AI inference and data processing at the edge. The wide connectivity via 4G LTE & 5G NR Modules allows remote management and OTA.

To ensure the BRAV-7722 stays operational in changing transportation use cases, its rugged construction, wide-temperature tolerance (-20°C to 60°C), and 19V DC input with protection circuits are built for stable operation in any edge environment, no matter how harsh.

BRAV7722 leverages its high compute density, multi-network capability, and scalability to ease the path toward Smart transportation systems within Smart City infrastructure and V2X solutions.

As an Intel partner, the processing for BRAV7722 is primed for anything. It includes:

Intel Core Processors: 12th/13th/14th Generation Intel Core processors, Intel Core i9 processor/Intel Core i7 processor/Intel Core i5 processor/Intel Core i3 processor/Pentium/Celeron LGA1700 CPU

Intel Q670 Chipset

Connectivity: 1 M.2 B-key (3042/3052) supports 4G LTE / 5G NR modules, 2 Intel Ethernet Controller I210-AT, support 10/100/1000Mbps adaptive; 1 Intel Ethernet Controller I210-AT, optional support for IPMI remote management (with ECB-327 BMC module)

Intel UHD Graphics (Integrated GPU): Supports DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.5,OpenCL 3.0, and HDMI max res. 7680x4320@60Hz

Memory: Dual-Channel 4*DDR5 4800/5600MHz, up to 192GB

Storage: 1 2.5 HDD/SSD SATA3 6.0Gbps, can support large capacity 15mm thickness HDD, up to 6G bit/ second transmission speed; 1 M.2 2280 M-key( PCIeX4 signal), support NVMe ultra-high speed storage; 1 mSATA(optional with Mini PCI)

The BRAV-7722 isn’t even the only initiative that JHCTECH has out in the field to enable next-generation Smart Transportation. The BRAV-7820 is a high-performance MEC edge computing system, also powered by Intel processors, and it supports multi-sensor fusion with up to 8 cameras and 4 radars, and three AI Engines (CPU+iGPU+NPU) to address the growing demand for low-latency, real-time processing in transportation applications.

With power, processing, resiliency, and future-proofed scalability like the BRAV-7722 and BRAV-7820 are engineered to provide, Smart Transportation networks are ready to put the pedal to the floor.

Intel’s AI Edge Initiative

This blog is part of a series showcasing Intel’s AI Edge initiative, designed to highlight the latest innovations of AI and edge computing. Intel recently unveiled its Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites, and Open Edge Platform. These solutions are designed to integrate AI into partners’ existing infrastructure, kickstarting development to enhance system reliability and strengthen security.

Intel is co-innovating with its software partners in AI creation and optimization for edge applications, as illustrated by this series of blog posts. Furthermore, Intel is driving innovation alongside its hardware platforms to optimize AI Edge systems for key workloads, offering best-fit performance across a range of power levels, sizes, and performance options.

To find out more, click here to visit Intel.