Embedded Computing Design

NextComputing’s Ampere-Powered Nucleus 1U Rackmount Server Targets AI Inference at the Edge

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 29, 2025

News

NextComputing’s Ampere-Powered Nucleus 1U Rackmount Server Targets AI Inference at the Edge
Image Credit: NextComputing

NextComputing introduced its compact Nucleus 1U, a short-depth (28.25") 1U rackmount server engineered for AI inference, cloud-native applications, and edge deployments. The Nucleus 1U leverages Ampere processors providing up to 192 single-threaded cores and support for NVIDIA GPUs, and high-speed NVMe storage.

 

“The Nucleus 1U with Ampere is a game-changer for organizations deploying AI and cloud-native services at the edge,” said Bob Labadini, CTO of NextComputing. “It combines compute density, power efficiency, and flexible I/O in a form factor that fits virtually anywhere.”

Utilizing up to 192 AmpereOne cores or 128 Ampere Altra cores for substantial parallelism, the solution delivers effective AI inference performance directly on its CPUs. For complex workloads, it supports an optional NVIDIA Blackwell, H200 NVL, L40S, and L4 GPU.

Key Features:

  • Compact Design: Ideal for edge, telco, and co-location deployments
  • Storage: Up to 252TB total NVMe SSD capacity with internal and front- access removable drives
  • Networking: Optional two 100G NICs or NVIDIA BlueField DPUs for high-throughput connectivity
  • Power Efficiency: Optimized for performance-per-watt and performance-per-dollar
  • OS: Supports a wide range of Linux operating systems

Popular Use Cases:

  • AI Inference at the Edge: Run various LLMs, deep learning, and computer vision models with low latency
  • Cloud-Native Microservices: Manage thousands of containers and VMs with consistent performance
  • 5G and Telco Infrastructure: Deploy VNFs and CNFs in space-constrained environments
  • Arm Developers: Faster software development and testing for devices with embedded arm64 SoCs including Snapdragon, Rasperry Pi, Jetson, i.MX, Oryon

For more information, visit https://solutions.nextcomputing.com/nextcomputing-and-ampere-cpus/.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: Innatera
Innatera’s Pulsar Delivers Brain-Inspired Computing to Power-Constrained Edge AI Devices

January 29, 2026

MORE
Consumer
Tear Down: Google Pixel Watch 4

February 3, 2026

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: TouchNetix
TouchNetix’s AX24A Touch and Force Controller Targets Automotive, Industrial, and Gaming Interfaces

February 2, 2026

MORE
Storage
Product of the Week: ATP’s 6.7 mm e.MMC for Next-Gen Smart Wearables

February 2, 2026

MORE