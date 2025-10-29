NextComputing’s Ampere-Powered Nucleus 1U Rackmount Server Targets AI Inference at the Edge

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: NextComputing

NextComputing introduced its compact Nucleus 1U, a short-depth (28.25") 1U rackmount server engineered for AI inference, cloud-native applications, and edge deployments. The Nucleus 1U leverages Ampere processors providing up to 192 single-threaded cores and support for NVIDIA GPUs, and high-speed NVMe storage.





“The Nucleus 1U with Ampere is a game-changer for organizations deploying AI and cloud-native services at the edge,” said Bob Labadini, CTO of NextComputing. “It combines compute density, power efficiency, and flexible I/O in a form factor that fits virtually anywhere.”

Utilizing up to 192 AmpereOne cores or 128 Ampere Altra cores for substantial parallelism, the solution delivers effective AI inference performance directly on its CPUs. For complex workloads, it supports an optional NVIDIA Blackwell, H200 NVL, L40S, and L4 GPU.

Key Features:

Compact Design: Ideal for edge, telco, and co-location deployments

Ideal for edge, telco, and co-location deployments Storage: Up to 252TB total NVMe SSD capacity with internal and front- access removable drives

Up to 252TB total NVMe SSD capacity with internal and front- access removable drives Networking: Optional two 100G NICs or NVIDIA BlueField DPUs for high-throughput connectivity

Optional two 100G NICs or NVIDIA BlueField DPUs for high-throughput connectivity Power Efficiency: Optimized for performance-per-watt and performance-per-dollar

Optimized for performance-per-watt and performance-per-dollar OS: Supports a wide range of Linux operating systems

Popular Use Cases:

AI Inference at the Edge: Run various LLMs, deep learning, and computer vision models with low latency

Run various LLMs, deep learning, and computer vision models with low latency Cloud-Native Microservices: Manage thousands of containers and VMs with consistent performance

Manage thousands of containers and VMs with consistent performance 5G and Telco Infrastructure: Deploy VNFs and CNFs in space-constrained environments

Deploy VNFs and CNFs in space-constrained environments Arm Developers: Faster software development and testing for devices with embedded arm64 SoCs including Snapdragon, Rasperry Pi, Jetson, i.MX, Oryon

