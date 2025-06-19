Nordic Semiconductor Acquires Neuton.AI IP to Deliver Ultra-Efficient AI at the Edge

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Nordic Semiconductor Nordic Semiconductor announced its acquisition of intellectual property and core technology assets of Neuton.AI. The procurement combines Nordic’s nRF54 Series ultra-low power wireless SoCs with Neuton.AI’s neural network framework to deliver scalable, high-performance AI for ML at the edge.

“This is a generational leap in embedded compute power and efficiency,” said Vegard Wollan, CEO and President at Nordic Semiconductor. “By uniting Nordic’s low-power wireless leadership with Neuton.AI’s cutting-edge TinyML platform, we empower developers to build a new class of always-on, AI-powered devices—faster, smaller, and more power-efficient than ever.”

Neuton.AI’s IP innovations revolve around its fully automated platform, which creates ML models generally under 5 KB in size, achieving an up to 10x smaller and faster solution. For simplicity, the models require no manual tuning or data science knowledge, allowing rapid deployment across 8-, 16-, and 32-bit MCUs. The platforms are ideal for fast AI at the edge in consumer, healthcare, and industrial markets.

According to the press release, TinyML chipset shipments are expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2030. To prepare, Nordic will offer developers a vigorous, ready-to-scale AI/ML toolkit for applications such as predictive maintenance, smart health monitoring, process automation, gesture recognition, next-gen consumer wearables, and IoT devices.

Oyvind Strom, EVP Short-Range at Nordic Semiconductor comments, “Together, we’re enabling developers to build smarter, ultra-low-power devices that deliver true machine learning at the edge, not only for the nRF54 Series, but across the wide portfolio of all Nordic’s wireless connectivity SoCs. Embedded AI will now become more accessible and scalable than ever. Neuton’s advanced ML technology enables effortless integration and trusted intelligence for next-generation edge AI devices.”

Included in the deal will be all Neuton.AI intellectual property and various assets including its high-performing team of 13 highly skilled engineers and data scientists. Operation of Neuton.AI will continue throughout the initial integration, guaranteeing uninterrupted service for users.

For more information, visit nordicsemi.com/.