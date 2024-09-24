Road to embedded world North America: Connect Tech Leverages NVIDIA for AI at the Edge
September 24, 2024
Sponsored Blog
During embedded world North America, visit Booth 2517, where Connect Tech, an NVIDIA Elite Partner, will be exhibiting its innovative solutions for intelligent video analytics utilizing NVIDIA Metropolis running on its field-deployable Anvil Embedded System, leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module (SOM) as well as many other edge AI solutions.
Booth Highlights:
- The Rogue-RX is designed to be deployed in harsh edge AI environments and earned Best in Show at NVIDIA’s GTC 2024. The Jetson HDMI Camera Platform allows for direct HDMI video input, converting to MIPI CSI2 for input to the NVIDIA Jetson.
- Delivering ultra-low latency SDI-to-MIPI CSI-2 conversion, the Connect Tech SDI Vision Platform provides a direct ISP path to GPU compute on the NVIDIA Jetson, eliminating the inefficiencies of frame grabbers, USB, or Ethernet packetizing methods.
- Exhibits include boards like the Hadron GMSL and Hadron-DM. Hadron GMSL has an ultra-compact design, robust construction, and a wealth of features, including dual GMSL2 inputs. Hadron-DM Carrier Board features Dual MIPI CSI-2 connectors for flexibility, and both are compatible with the Jetson Orin NX, and Jetson Orin Nano modules.
- Connect Tech’s edge AI solutions are certified MIL-STD-810H, DO-160G for shock and vibration, and ingress protection up to IP68. The Polaris platform leverages the Jetson Orin NX and is ideal for robotics, smart city, and autonomous machine applications.
- Built for compute-intensive AI environments, the Anvil Embedded System seamlessly deploys next-generation solutions for autonomous vehicles, smart city solutions, or intelligent vision applications with its Jetson AGX Orin and AGX Orin Industrial supercomputers.
- Connect Tech’s Graphite VPX is a 3U VPX single-board computer (SBC) developed for the Jetson AGX Orin Industrial as well as SOSA-aligned for seamless interoperability and equipped with complete IPMI support.
For more information, visit connecttech.com/jetson/nvidia-jetson-products.