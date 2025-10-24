The Road to embedded world North America: APLEX Focuses on its Panel PCs, Stainless Steel Series, Button-Integrated Panel PC, and Edge Computing

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: APLEX While attending embedded world North America, make sure to visit APLEX at Booth 9060, where the focus is on four major solution areas including Panel PCs, Stainless Steel Series, Edge Computing, and Button-Integrated Panel PC .

Panel PCs

APLEX’s Panel PC solutions deliver a modular architecture, AI-enabled processing, I/O scalability, and an ultra-slim design built for versatility and performance. Designed with an IP66-rated front bezel, they are engineered for durability. The panel PCs combine intuitive interfaces with enhanced computing power enabling smoother workflows and greater efficiency.

Idea applications include self-service kiosks, EV charging stations, parking management systems, and smart factory automation.

Stainless Steel Solutions for Hygienic and Harsh Environments

These solutions feature IP66/69K-rated waterproof and dustproof protection. The devices withstand high-pressure and high-temperature washdowns and extreme operating conditions while maintaining compliant level hygiene standards in applications including food processing, pharmaceuticals, and cleanrooms.

Driving Intelligence with Edge Computing

At the show, APLEX will demonstrate how it is bringing intelligence closer to the source of data. From real-time analytics to AI-driven decision-making, its hardware platforms accelerate workloads and enable secure on-site processing of data.

APLEX edge computing empowers businesses to harness the full potential of AI in use cases such as predictive maintenance, quality control, and optimized logistics

Rugged Button-Integrated Panel PCs

APLEX’s ABOS series is built with a full IP65 ruggedized design integrating physical control buttons directly into the Panel PC interface. It offers a tactile advantage in operations where touchscreens may be insufficient. ABOS also supports PLC-based systems via PROFINet and PROFIsafe protocols, making it an ideal solution for smart factories and mission-critical applications.

Smart Industry Solutions:

Smart Manufacturing Integration

AI-accelerated Systems

Warehouse Management

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

For more information, visit aplex.com/index.php/content/news_detail/141.

To secure your FREE ticket to embedded world North America click here https://www.prereg.net/2025/ewna and use promo code: OPENSY25.