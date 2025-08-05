VersaLogic’s Compact Sabertooth AI Lite Offers High-Performance AI for Cost-Conscious Edge Deployments

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: VersaLogic In Q3 of 2025, it is expected that VersaLogic Corp. will be releasing the Sabertooth AI Lite, a new device in the Sabertooth AI family engineered for modest computing within fiscally responsible AI applications. It is powered by a Quad-Core i3 Coffee Lake CPU and an NVIDIA RTX A500 GPU housed in a compact form factor.

As detailed in the press release, the platform has enhanced AI performance with inferencing benchmarks 12 times faster than the NVIDIA AGX Orin, in a similar sized package. Utilizing Ampere Architecture, the NVIDIA GPU features 2,048 CUDA Cores, 64 Tensor Cores, and 16 RT Cores, boasting a floating-point performance of 6.54 TFLOPS.

For harsh environments, the Sabertooth AI Lite has an operating temperature range from -40° to +85°C and meets MIL-STD-202H specifications for shock and vibration. It can be customized in low OEM numbers with options including conformal coating, revision locks, modified labeling, testing, screening, etc. It is compatible with general operating systems such as Linux and Windows.

“The Sabertooth AI Lite provides an impressive balance of cost and performance,” said Len Crane, President of VersaLogic. “When you combine that with the full industrial temperature rating, and the MIL-STD-202H shock and vibe rating, it’s ideal for rugged edge applications.”

For more information, visit versalogic.com/product/sabertooth-ai-lite/.