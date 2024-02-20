Embedded Computing Design

February 20, 2024

Exhibit AVSystem's IoT Solutions at ew 2024
Image Credit: AVSystem

Kraków, Poland. AVSystem is attending embedded world 2024 located in hall 5 at stand 456 from April 9th to 11th. AVSystem’s will showcase its IoT solutions as well as a joint venture with Semtech.

IoT Solutions at Two Locations:

  • Zephyr Stand, Hall 4, Stand 170: Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, including single, multi-component, and bulk OTA updates on the board using Zephyr RTOS.
  • Murata Stand: Hall 4A, Stand 646: A joint initiative with Semtech, featuring OTA updates for LoRaWAN end devices in the Coiote platform.

To learn more and schedule a meeting at embedded world 2024, click the contacts below.

Name

Position

Sławomir Wolf

CEO

Rafał Kupis

Pre-sales Manager

Magdalena Orlikowska

Portfolio Manager

Janne Vuontisjärvi

Principal Field Application Engineer IoT

Aleksander Wójtowicz

Embedded Software Engineer

Tomasz Kućma

Embedded Software Developer

Danuta Salawa

Senior Product Marketing Specialist

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

