Exhibit AVSystem's IoT Solutions at ew 2024

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: AVSystem

Kraków, Poland. AVSystem is attending embedded world 2024 located in hall 5 at stand 456 from April 9th to 11th. AVSystem’s will showcase its IoT solutions as well as a joint venture with Semtech.

IoT Solutions at Two Locations:

Zephyr Stand, Hall 4, Stand 170: Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, including single, multi-component, and bulk OTA updates on the board using Zephyr RTOS.

Murata Stand: Hall 4A, Stand 646: A joint initiative with Semtech, featuring OTA updates for LoRaWAN end devices in the Coiote platform.

To learn more and schedule a meeting at embedded world 2024, click the contacts below.