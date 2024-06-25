Axiomtek Announces its iNA110: A DIN-Rail Cybersecurity Gateway for OT Environments

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Axiomtek Axiomtek announced the August release of the fanless iNA110, a DIN-rail cybersecurity gateway for operational technology (OT) network security leveraging the Intel Atom x5-E3930/E3940 processor (Apollo Lake) with four 1G LAN ports and a pair of LAN Bypass for nonstop connections with OT devices.

Kevin Hsiao, a product manager of the Network Computing Platform Division at Axiomtek replied, "In OT environments, stability and reliability are paramount. Our cost-effective, palm-sized cybersecurity gateway is designed to meet the rigorous standard of OT fields and facilitate customers' software compatibility. Featuring support for Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0), this cybersecurity gateway enhances security by providing hardware-level protection against malware and sophisticated cyber-attacks.”

With a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 70°C and IP40 protection, the iNA110 is adaptable to rugged environments and includes 9V-36VDC power input, a lockable terminal block type connector, and OVP, UVP, OCP, and RPP power protections for expanded efficiency and reliability.

It will arrive with one 2.5" SATA 3.0 SSD and one half-size PCIe Mini Card slot supporting mSATA storage and USB signals for the wireless module. A full-size PCIe Mini Card slot is committed to wireless connection and is accompanied by a SIM slot.

Network interfaces include four GbE RJ-45 with one-pair LAN Bypass for continual data transmission. Additional I/Os include one HDMI, two USB 3.0, one RS-232/422/485 with terminal block, one power input connector, one tact switch for hardware reset, and four antenna holes.

The iNA110 supports Windows 10 and Linux OS and ideal for ICS/OT cybersecurity applications in critical infrastructures such as oil refineries, substations, power plants, and manufacturing factories.

Highlights:

Cost-effective with fanless design

Intel Atom x5-E3930/E3940 processor (Apollo Lake)

4 GbE RJ-45 (Intel® I210-IT) with LAN Bypass

Wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +70°C

9 to 36 VDC, typical 12-24V power input with OVP, UVP, OCP, RPP

Supports TPM 2.0

Ideal for ICS cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com.