Robustel’s EG5120 Built on NXP i.MX 8 to Power Scalable Industrial IoT

June 09, 2025

News

Image Credit: Robustel

Guangzhou, China. Robustel introduced its EG5120 Industrial IoT Edge Gateway designed for real-time data processing, analytics, and control at the edge. It offers a secure and highly flexible platform for cutting-edge IoT applications in smart manufacturing, energy, and smart building markets.

The EG5120 is engineered to act as an on-site computer securely linking Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) networks for applications requiring local decision-making to reduce latency, lower cloud-related costs, and ensure operational resilience.

For complex edge tasks such as running various applications concurrently and executing a full analytics stack, the EG5120 leverages the Quad-Core NXP i.MX 8 series processor and includes 2 GB DDR4 RAM and 16 GB of eMMC storage.

Benefits of RobustOS Pro Operating System:

  • Open and Flexible Development: Designers can use Debian packages and a recognizable Linux environment while having a full SDK for C, C++, and Python, and with integrated Docker available. It enables deployments of containerized applications in virtually any language, including Java, Go, and Node.js.
  • Simplified Migration Path: According to the press release, users familiar with developing on Debian-based systems like Raspberry Pi OS, the conversion to RobustOS Pro is seamless.

Security Highlights:

  • Certified Secure OS: RobustOS Pro complies with IEC 62443-4-1 international standard for industrial cybersecurity and endures yearly independent penetration testing.
  • Built-in Reliability Features: The system provides Automatic System Failback, protecting the platform from unsuccessful Over-the-Air (OTA) updates by automatically reverting to a stable version. This prevents device "bricking" in remote areas.
  • Rugged Hardware Design: It is housed in a fanless, aluminum alloy housing with an operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C.

Connectivity

The platform offers global 4G LTE Cat 4 (Dual SIM Failover), two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and multiple industrial interfaces such as RS232/RS485 and DI/DO. By integrating the Robustel Cloud Manager Service (RCMS), the platform provides:

  • Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP) for seamless, extensive deployments
  • Centralized monitoring of all networked gateways from a single dashboard
  • Remote OTA updates for the OS, firmware, and even applications running in Docker containers
  • Secure remote access to the gateway and its connected end-devices (like PLCs) for troubleshooting

Yang Tao, Founder and CEO of Robustel said, “We engineered the EG5120 around the high-performance NXP i.MX 8 architecture to provide a platform that not only withstands harsh industrial environments but also empowers developers to deploy sophisticated applications with confidence and speed.”

For more information, visit robustel.store/blogs/industrial-iot-blog/nxp-imx-8m-plus-iot-gateway-eg5120.

To purchase the starter kit, visit robustel.store/products/robustel-iiot-edge-starter-kit.

