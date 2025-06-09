Robustel’s EG5120 Built on NXP i.MX 8 to Power Scalable Industrial IoT

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Robustel Guangzhou, China. Robustel introduced its EG5120 Industrial IoT Edge Gateway designed for real-time data processing, analytics, and control at the edge. It offers a secure and highly flexible platform for cutting-edge IoT applications in smart manufacturing, energy, and smart building markets.

The EG5120 is engineered to act as an on-site computer securely linking Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) networks for applications requiring local decision-making to reduce latency, lower cloud-related costs, and ensure operational resilience.

For complex edge tasks such as running various applications concurrently and executing a full analytics stack, the EG5120 leverages the Quad-Core NXP i.MX 8 series processor and includes 2 GB DDR4 RAM and 16 GB of eMMC storage.

Benefits of RobustOS Pro Operating System:

Open and Flexible Development: Designers can use Debian packages and a recognizable Linux environment while having a full SDK for C, C++, and Python, and with integrated Docker available. It enables deployments of containerized applications in virtually any language, including Java, Go, and Node.js.

According to the press release, users familiar with developing on Debian-based systems like Raspberry Pi OS, the conversion to RobustOS Pro is seamless.

Security Highlights:

Certified Secure OS: RobustOS Pro complies with IEC 62443-4-1 international standard for industrial cybersecurity and endures yearly independent penetration testing.

RobustOS Pro complies with IEC 62443-4-1 international standard for industrial cybersecurity and endures yearly independent penetration testing. Built-in Reliability Features: The system provides Automatic System Failback, protecting the platform from unsuccessful Over-the-Air (OTA) updates by automatically reverting to a stable version. This prevents device "bricking" in remote areas.

The system provides Automatic System Failback, protecting the platform from unsuccessful Over-the-Air (OTA) updates by automatically reverting to a stable version. This prevents device "bricking" in remote areas. Rugged Hardware Design: It is housed in a fanless, aluminum alloy housing with an operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C.

Connectivity

The platform offers global 4G LTE Cat 4 (Dual SIM Failover), two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and multiple industrial interfaces such as RS232/RS485 and DI/DO. By integrating the Robustel Cloud Manager Service (RCMS), the platform provides:

Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP) for seamless, extensive deployments

Centralized monitoring of all networked gateways from a single dashboard

Remote OTA updates for the OS, firmware, and even applications running in Docker containers

Secure remote access to the gateway and its connected end-devices (like PLCs) for troubleshooting

Yang Tao, Founder and CEO of Robustel said, “We engineered the EG5120 around the high-performance NXP i.MX 8 architecture to provide a platform that not only withstands harsh industrial environments but also empowers developers to deploy sophisticated applications with confidence and speed.”

For more information, visit robustel.store/blogs/industrial-iot-blog/nxp-imx-8m-plus-iot-gateway-eg5120.

To purchase the starter kit, visit robustel.store/products/robustel-iiot-edge-starter-kit.