Johanson Enhances WiFi 6E and WiFi 7 and Coexistence Filter Solutions

High speed data transmission and requirements for low latency demand implementations of narrow RF multi-channel designs and low interference with coexisting bands, in accordance with WiFi 6E and WiFi 7 / IEEE802.11ax standards.

Johanson Technology announced a tighter rejection 5.5 Gigahertz Bandpass Filter and a dual-band rooftop WiFi5 and WiFi6E, 6.1 Gigahertz, Bandpass Filter supporting WiFi 5.5 Gigahertz and WiFi 6E and WiFi 7 Gigahertz bands.

The 5.5G Gigahertz Bandpass Filter, EIA 1812 (4.5 x 3.2 metric) and operating frequencies of 5.1 Gigahertz through 5.8 Gigahertz (part number 5500BP44A0700), offers a 50dB attenuation with a coexisting 6 Gigahertz WiFi band.

The 6.1 Gigahertz SMD filter, EIA 0603 (1.6 x 0.8 metric) and operating frequencies of 5.17 Gigahertz through 7.125 Gigahertz (part number 6100BP14A1995), offers a 2 Gigahertz bandwidth solution with 0.9dB insertion loss suitable for highest antenna power transfer demands.

For more information, go to: https://www.johansontechnology.com/ask-a-question.