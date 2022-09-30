Quectel Announces New SC680A LTE Smart Module

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Mobile World Congress, LAS VEGAS – Quectel Wireless Solutions released its new SC680A smart module featuring the Qualcomm QCM4290 platform and a customized 64-bit ARM v8.0 compliant octa-core Kryo 260 application processor enabling speed and on-device performance for mid-tier IoT devices such as POS, industrial handhelds for logistics and warehousing, in-vehicle infotainment and dashcam solutions, micro-mobility applications, and small electric cars.

The SC680A module supports connectivity options such as multimode LTE Cat 6, and short-range wireless communication technologies like Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0, with the option to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6. The solution also includes L1+L5 dual-band multi-constellation and a high-precision GNSS (GPS/ GLONASS/ BDS/ Galileo/ NavIC/ QZSS) for positioning services.

The Quectel SC680A contains an embedded Android 12 operating system for future iterative upgrades to Android 13 or 14 and are suitable for Google GMS certification. Equipped with the Adreno 610 GPU, the module is capable of supporting a maximum of four cameras and enables up to 25 MP dual cameras to work simultaneously.

In order to meet the different needs of various regions, the SC680A family offers multiple variants:

The SC680A-NA for North America. Samples of the SC680A-NA module will be available in late October 2022.

The SC680A-WF (Wi-Fi & Bluetooth only) for global markets will be available in late October 2022.

The SC680A-EM for EMEA, Korea, South Asia, India, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa with sample availability expected at the end of September 2022.

Another variant SC680A-JP is under planning for the Japanese market.

The SC680A series supports upgradeability for IoT developers with pin-to-pin compatibility provided by Quectel’s previous generation smart modules such as the SC600Y/ SC600T/ SC606T/SC686A series. Quectel also offers a range of high-performance antennas, Combo antennas, which integrate multiple technologies such as 4G, Wi-Fi, and GNSS.

The SC680A module will be on display at MWC Las Vegas on Booth No W1.520, September 28-30 2022 with general availability during October.

For more information, visit: www.quectel.com