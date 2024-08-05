SGET Introduced SMARC V2.2

Image Credit: SGET Munich, Germany. The Standardization Group for Embedded Technologies (SGET) introduced SMARC (Smart Mobility ARChitecture) Specification V2.2 which focuses on maintenance revisions and guarantees that the SMARC standard meets the evolving needs of the embedded computing market. SMARC V2.2 presents updates developed to boost functionality, compatibility, and reliability of SMARC modules used in applications including industrial automation, transportation, medical devices, and IoT solutions.

“We are excited to announce the release of SMARC Specification V2.2, which represents a significant step forward in our continuous efforts to support the embedded computing community,” said Ansgar Hein, Chairman of the Board at SGET.

SMARC V2.2:

Enhanced Pinout Definitions

Updated Signal Descriptions

Bug Fixes and Corrections

The Standard Development Team (SDT.01) will continue revising the SMARC design guide post-summer quarter.

Hein concludes, “These updates underscore our commitment to providing a robust and versatile standard that meets the current and future needs of the industry. We look forward to the continued work of our dedicated Standard Development Team in updating the design guide to reflect these changes and support our developers.”

For more information, visit sget.org/standards/smarc.