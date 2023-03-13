embedded world 2023 Best in Show Winners: Development Tools
March 13, 2023
Product
Winners have been chosen based on a 15-point rubric that considers solutions’ Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points).
The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show winners in the Development Tools category:
- Dojo Five’s EmbedOps: EmbedOps is an embedded DevOps lifecycle orchestration tool that helps embedded firmware teams tackle the challenges of creating and maintaining consistent build and test environments from code development all the way to production deployment and sustaining engineering. EmbedOps solves many of the challenges that embedded systems developers face. By providing consistent build environments using containers, EmbedOps eliminates the problem of software working on one system but not on another. The management of automated Continuous Integration testing pipelines with an easy-to-use interface ensures that code is tested thoroughly before release.
- Silicon Labs’ Amazon Sidewalk Pro Kit: Amazon and Silicon Labs introduced the first complete, end to end certified development platform for Amazon Sidewalk. Amazon Sidewalk is a shared low-bandwidth network that helps smart home devices work better at home and beyond the front door via Sidewalk Bridge devices. When enabled, these Bridge devices share a small portion of your internet bandwidth which is pooled together to provide these services to you and your neighbors. Sidewalk can unlock unique benefits for your device, support other Sidewalk devices in your community, and even locate pets or lost items.