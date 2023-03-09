Best in Show Nominee: Dojo Five's EmbedOps

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

EmbedOps is an embedded DevOps lifecycle orchestration tool that helps embedded firmware teams tackle the challenges of creating and maintaining consistent build and test environments from code development all the way to production deployment and sustaining engineering.

EmbedOps Features:

Consistent build environments using containers

Automated CI pipelines with easy-to-use interface

Integration with testing frameworks

Hardware-In-the-Loop (HIL) testing

Auditable software development process for regulated industries

EmbedOps solves many of the challenges that embedded systems developers face. By providing consistent build environments using containers, EmbedOps eliminates the problem of software working on one system but not on another. The management of automated Continuous Integration testing pipelines with an easy-to-use interface ensures that code is tested thoroughly before release.

Additionally, the integration of Hardware-In-the-Loop (HIL) testing helps to verify the software's functionality in real-world scenarios. Overall, EmbedOps provides a comprehensive solution to the challenges that embedded systems developers face.

For more information, visit https://dojofive.com/devops-for-embedded/.