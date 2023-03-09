Embedded Computing Design

Best in Show Nominee: Dojo Five's EmbedOps

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

March 09, 2023

Product

Best in Show Nominee: Dojo Five's EmbedOps

EmbedOps is an embedded DevOps lifecycle orchestration tool that helps embedded firmware teams tackle the challenges of creating and maintaining consistent build and test environments from code development all the way to production deployment and sustaining engineering.

EmbedOps Features:

  • Consistent build environments using containers
  • Automated CI pipelines with easy-to-use interface
  • Integration with testing frameworks
  • Hardware-In-the-Loop (HIL) testing
  • Auditable software development process for regulated industries

EmbedOps solves many of the challenges that embedded systems developers face. By providing consistent build environments using containers, EmbedOps eliminates the problem of software working on one system but not on another. The management of automated Continuous Integration testing pipelines with an easy-to-use interface ensures that code is tested thoroughly before release.

Additionally, the integration of Hardware-In-the-Loop (HIL) testing helps to verify the software's functionality in real-world scenarios. Overall, EmbedOps provides a comprehensive solution to the challenges that embedded systems developers face.

For more information, visit https://dojofive.com/devops-for-embedded/.

Consumer
Imagination Announces IMG DXT GPU, Enabling Ray Tracing in Mobile Applications

February 15, 2023

MORE
Storage
Best in Show Nominee: ADATA Technology Industrial Temperature SD Card - ISDD33K (512GB)

March 9, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: OpenHW Group
Road to embedded world '23: Ottawa, Canada, OpenHW Group

March 2, 2023

MORE
Processing
Best in Show Nominee: Menta SAS's eFPGA IP

March 9, 2023

MORE