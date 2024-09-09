Mouser New Product of the Week: AMD / Xilinx Zynq® UltraScale+ MPSoC ZCU106 Evaluation Kit

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Story

Today’s expansive range of embedded vision, industrial automation, advanced driver assisted systems (ADAS), and streaming/encoding applications can benefit from a platform enabling high-performance processing and flexible hardware customization for quick application prototyping and reliable system integration.

The Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC ZCU106 Evaluation Kit from AMD / Xilinx is designed with the aforementioned features to help both engineers and developers with the evaluation and development of their applications using the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC platform. Based on the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, the ZCU106 board leverages the combination of a high-performance processing system (PS) with programmable logic (PL).

Height: 7.323 inches (18.60 cm), Length: 9.5 inches (24.13 cm), Thickness: 0.062 inches ±0.005 inch Note: The ZCU106 board height exceeds the standard 4.376 inches (11.15 cm) height of a PCI Express® card.

The Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC ZCU106 Evaluation Kit in Action

Further, the ZCU106 Evaluation Kit achieves rapid prototyping via the ZU7EV device featuring a quad-core Arm® Cortex®-A53 applications processor, dual-core Cortex-R5 real-time processor, Mali™-400 MP2 graphics processing unit, 4KP60 capable H.264/H.265 video codec, and 16nm FinFET+ programmable logic.

To support the development of various applications, the ZCU106 features a 72-bit DDR4 SODIMM with ECC where the memory is attached to the processor subsystem, and a 64-bit DDR4 component where the memory is connected to the programmable logic.

The evaluation kit also supports a PCIe® Endpoint Gen3x4, USB3, DisplayPort, and SATA for high-speed data transfer, peripheral connections, display interfaces, and 2x SFP+ cages for high-speed serial connectivity. Further expansion can be achieved via the 2x FPGA Mezzanine Card (FMC) interfaces for I/O expansion by adding FMC modules.

For video and graphics, the ZCU106 features an Integrated video codec unit supporting H.264/H.265 codecs for high-quality video encoding and decoding, and an HDMI video input and output for high-definition multimedia interfaces.

Getting Started with Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC ZCU106 Evaluation Kit

The ZCU106 Evaluation Kit supports an operating temperature from 0°C to +45°C, a storage temperature from -25°C to +60°C, and humidity from 10% to 90% non-condensing. The kit also maintains an operating voltage of +12 VDC.

The ZCU106 Evaluation Kit includes the ZCU106 base board, Ethernet cables, and power supplies and cables.

To start evaluating and developing your applications today, check out some of the links below:

For a closer look at the AMD / Xilinx Zynq® UltraScale+ MPSoC ZCU106 Evaluation Kit, check out the video below:

Additional Resources: