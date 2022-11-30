ICOP Leverages PICO-ITX Board for its VDX3-PITX

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by ICOP Technology

The Pico-ITX board features low power consumption and a 100 x 72 mm footprint which ICOP used to release its Pico-ITX VDX3-PITX board including Vortex86DX3 1GHz SOC that supports 2 GB DDR3 RAM, LAN, SATA DOM, MicroSD, 4x USB, 2x 8-bit GPIO, 11-bit ADC, and Audio.

Designed for solutions having physical space constraints, the VDX3-PITX utilizes a 5V DC input for power with functionality between 20°C ~ +70°C (single core) and -10°C ~ +60° (dual cores). Adding support for Ethernet based Fieldbus system for EtherCAT smart control, machine interaction uses RJ45 LAN cable.

Features include:

DM&P SoC Vortex86DX3- 1GHz

Standard Pico-ITX form factor

2GB DDR3 onboard

4U / VGA / LAN / AUDIO / 16GPIO / ADC / Micro SD

Operation Temperature: -20 ~ +70°C

For more information, visit icop.com.