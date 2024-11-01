Embedded Computing Design

Zephyr RTOS Receives Support from Ambiq

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 01, 2024

News

Image Credit: Ambiq

Austin, Texas. Ambiq is increasing its support for the Zephyr Project Real-Time Operating System (RTOS). The open-source Zephyr is now offered on the Apollo3 Family SoCs, Apollo4 Plus, Apollo4 Blue Plus, and the forthcoming Apollo510 MCU, for high-performing AI at the edge.

 

"We are excited to be part of the Zephyr ecosystem," said Fumihide Esaka, CEO of Ambiq. "Introducing Zephyr embedded developers to Ambiq’s low power solutions dramatically expands their toolkit for creating higher performing and more energy efficient edge devices.”

According to Ambiq, designers utilizing Zephyr on the Apollo platforms benefit from Ambiq's Subthreshold Power Optimization Technology (SPOT) supporting energy efficiency, low memory usage, a combination of design resources and documentation, easy-to-use development tools, strong community support, and flexibility.

Engineers currently running the Zephyr environment can simply port their software to Ambiq’s chips for lower power consumption easing the development cycle.

Users can access Ambiq’s GitHub code for Zephyr to get started here:
https://github.com/AmbiqMicro/ambiqzephyr/blob/ambiq-stable/README.rst

For more information, visit ambiq.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Open Source - Linux, FreeRTOS & Related
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Open Source
Open Source - Linux, FreeRTOS & Related
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Software & OS
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
Analog & Power
Image Credit: ROHM Semiconductor
ROHM Semiconductor Europe Visits electronica to Empower Growth and Inspire Innovation

October 31, 2024

MORE
Consumer
Back to Basics: Why Tech Becomes Obsolete

October 15, 2024

MORE
IoT
Product of the Week: ASUS IoT’s PE2101N Intelligent Edge AI System

October 21, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: GÖPEL
GÖPEL and its SYSTEM CASCON Software Platform Head to electronica

October 23, 2024

MORE