Zephyr RTOS Receives Support from Ambiq

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Ambiq Austin, Texas. Ambiq is increasing its support for the Zephyr Project Real-Time Operating System (RTOS). The open-source Zephyr is now offered on the Apollo3 Family SoCs, Apollo4 Plus, Apollo4 Blue Plus, and the forthcoming Apollo510 MCU, for high-performing AI at the edge.





"We are excited to be part of the Zephyr ecosystem," said Fumihide Esaka, CEO of Ambiq. "Introducing Zephyr embedded developers to Ambiq’s low power solutions dramatically expands their toolkit for creating higher performing and more energy efficient edge devices.”

According to Ambiq, designers utilizing Zephyr on the Apollo platforms benefit from Ambiq's Subthreshold Power Optimization Technology (SPOT) supporting energy efficiency, low memory usage, a combination of design resources and documentation, easy-to-use development tools, strong community support, and flexibility.

Engineers currently running the Zephyr environment can simply port their software to Ambiq’s chips for lower power consumption easing the development cycle.

Users can access Ambiq’s GitHub code for Zephyr to get started here:

https://github.com/AmbiqMicro/ambiqzephyr/blob/ambiq-stable/README.rst

For more information, visit ambiq.com.