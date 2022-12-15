IAR Systems Leverages Gaisler's NOEL-V for IAR Embedded Workbench and Opens Doors into Space

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Uppsala and Gothenburg, Sweden. IAR Systems and Gaisler are partnering on an IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V (IAR I-jet), a comprehensive development toolchain assisting engineers with an abundance of resources tied into one simplistic development platform. The workbench includes many debugging and assessment protocols for code and data breakpoints, as well as runtime stack analysis, call stack visualization, and code coverage analysis. The IAR I-jet is an economical debug interface with the Noel-V processor from Gaisler.

"IAR has done a great job integrating NOEL-V support into the IAR Embedded Workbench, providing RISC-V space applications with their certified toolchain", said Daniel Hellström, Head of the Software Section at Gaisler. "Using the RISC-V standard in our processors allows us to leverage the RISC-V software ecosystem and 3rd party toolchain and debug capabilities".

Gaisler developed its NOEL-V to be a synthesizable VHDL model of a processor utilizing the RISC-V architecture. The NOEL-V is a highly customizable solution that moves profiles from Linux-capable architectures to area-optimized micro-controller environments. It also contains fault tolerant elements to run software with no interruptions and automatically correct faults due to radiation within space.

“I am confident that this collaboration will greatly improve our product portfolios and will allow IAR and CAES to gain visibility across the space market.” said Mike Elias, Vice President and General Manager, CAES Space Division. “We look forward to seeing our NOEL-V flying on many more cutting-edge missions. The IAR support for the NOEL-V will encourage even more potential users to adopt our processor.”

For more information about the IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V, please go to iar.com/ewriscv.