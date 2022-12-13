Imperas and Imagination Partner to Unleash a Virtual Platform Model Utilizing RISC-V

Image Provided by Imperas Software Ltd. RISC-V Summit, San Jose. Imperas Software Ltd., announced that Imagination Technologies will utilize the Imperas model IMG RTXM-2200, from Imagination’s RISC-V Catapult family, as a solution for software design in virtual platforms and EDA environments. The IMG RTXM-2200 is a scalable real time deterministic 32 bit embedded CPU developed for commercially available components.





“The pace of innovation in markets such as the latest 5G communication networks and infrastructure offers many opportunities for new domain-specific SoC solutions,” said Chris Porthouse, Chief Product Officer at Imagination Technologies. With the simulation technology, project schedules and time-to-market benefits are known as the ‘shift-left’ technique described as project activities and anticipated completion seem to shift to the left on the time axis. Simon Davidmann, CEO at Imperas Software Ltd., said “Software development has a profound impact on schedules, not just as a factor in getting new devices to market but now also how the end systems are designed and developed around these new SoCs.”

All software stages of an SoC strategy can be better implemented with Imperas simulation technology using Imperas Fixed Platform Kits (FPK) as an alternative to current boards. The FPK’s come as a pre-formed platform model with a binary deliverable for friction-free install.

The IMG RTXM-2200 is suited for the following applications:

Cellular base stations,

Networking solutions for data transfer,

Packet management

Storage controllers

Use as a helper core in complex SoCs

Davidmann continues, “Imagination has the vision and insight to help smooth the transitional phases of early design, implementation, and go-to-market support at the end users, and we are excited that Imperas is part of the supporting ecosystem for the new Imagination Catapult RISC-V CPU, the IMG RTXM-2200.”

