New RISC-V Company Quintauris Joins Major Semiconductor Players, Names CEO

By Ken Briodagh Senior Technology Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

It was announced last August that semiconductor industry players Robert Bosch, Infineon, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, and Qualcomm Technologies were planning to launch a joint venture into RISC-V, and now it has a name and a CEO.

We wrote about that deal as an indicator of the potential growth of RISC-V last month, and now the newly dubbed company Quintauris, based in Germany, has named Alexander Kocher as its first CEO, according to the newest release.

The announcement states that Quintauris GmbH will be headquartered in Munich, and the company “aims to advance the adoption of RISC-V globally by enabling next-generation hardware development.”

The formation of Quintauris was to enable the partner companies to establish a one-stop-shop for compatible RISC-V-based products, to provide reference architectures, and to help create solutions for a variety of global industries. The company’s initial application focus reportedly will be automotive, but there are plans to eventually expand into both mobile and IoT next.

Kocher has been tapped to lead the company having previously served as President and CEO of Elektrobit, a global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry. Before Elektrobit, which he joined in 2011, Kocher was Vice President and General Manager of Wind River's automotive business unit.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for Quintauris and for the industries we will serve,” said Kocher, in the announcement. “We will bring game-changing innovation and scalability to the next generation of hardware development, with an emphasis on combining the best elements of RISC-V in a unified, commercialised proposition. We are fortunate to have the backing of some of the most established players in the semiconductor industry, which shows our ambition for Quintauris to be a long-term, sustainable offer. We absolutely believe in the power of collaboration with the RISC-V community, and as we continue to scale our company, we look forward to engaging with the ecosystem to speed development and enhance the resilience of the broader semiconductor ecosystem.”

According to the release, all of the required regulatory approvals have now been obtained and Quintauris was formally established on December 22, 2023.

For more information on Quintauris, visit www.quintauris.eu or LinkedIn.