Embedded Computing Design

New RISC-V Company Quintauris Joins Major Semiconductor Players, Names CEO

By Ken Briodagh

Senior Technology Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 02, 2024

News

New RISC-V Company Quintauris Joins Major Semiconductor Players, Names CEO

It was announced last August that semiconductor industry players Robert Bosch, Infineon, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, and Qualcomm Technologies were planning to launch a joint venture into RISC-V, and now it has a name and a CEO.

We wrote about that deal as an indicator of the potential growth of RISC-V last month, and now the newly dubbed company Quintauris, based in Germany, has named Alexander Kocher as its first CEO, according to the newest release.

The announcement states that Quintauris GmbH will be headquartered in Munich, and the company “aims to advance the adoption of RISC-V globally by enabling next-generation hardware development.”

The formation of Quintauris was to enable the partner companies to establish a one-stop-shop for compatible RISC-V-based products, to provide reference architectures, and to help create solutions for a variety of global industries. The company’s initial application focus reportedly will be automotive, but there are plans to eventually expand into both mobile and IoT next.

Kocher has been tapped to lead the company having previously served as President and CEO of Elektrobit, a global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry. Before Elektrobit, which he joined in 2011, Kocher was Vice President and General Manager of Wind River's automotive business unit.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for Quintauris and for the industries we will serve,” said Kocher, in the announcement. “We will bring game-changing innovation and scalability to the next generation of hardware development, with an emphasis on combining the best elements of RISC-V in a unified, commercialised proposition. We are fortunate to have the backing of some of the most established players in the semiconductor industry, which shows our ambition for Quintauris to be a long-term, sustainable offer. We absolutely believe in the power of collaboration with the RISC-V community, and as we continue to scale our company, we look forward to engaging with the ecosystem to speed development and enhance the resilience of the broader semiconductor ecosystem.”

According to the release, all of the required regulatory approvals have now been obtained and Quintauris was formally established on December 22, 2023.

For more information on Quintauris, visit www.quintauris.eu or LinkedIn.

 

Subscribe

Ken Briodagh is a writer and editor with two decades of experience under his belt. He is in love with technology and if he had his druthers, he would beta test everything from shoe phones to flying cars. In previous lives, he’s been a short order cook, telemarketer, medical supply technician, mover of the bodies at a funeral home, pirate, poet, partial alliterist, parent, partner and pretender to various thrones. Most of his exploits are either exaggerated or blatantly false.

More from Ken

Categories
Open Source - RISC-V & Open Source IP
Analog & Power
Image Credit: Rutronik
Rutronik Makes its CES Debut

January 3, 2024

MORE
Automotive
Macnica Provides CES with Next-Gen Autonomous Systems

January 2, 2024

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: ASUS IoT
ASUS IoT: Tinker Board S R2.0 - ARM-based SBC with Enhanced and Better Compatibility

January 2, 2024

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Intrinsic ID
Intrinsic ID PUFs Up at CES 2024

January 2, 2024

MORE