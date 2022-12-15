StarFive is Trekking toward the Expansion of the RISC-V Environment

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

RISC-V Summit, San Jose. during the RISC-V Summit 2022, StarFive Technology’s Director of Software Engineering, Chin Liang, presented on StarFice's work toward developing the next generation of the RISC-V ecosystem. In Liang’s lecture, you will learn in-depth knowledge of RISC-V architecture, tools, and Linux distribution. See how you can use the knowedge gained for solutions in your designs.

Stick around after his talk for what you may have missed at the RISC-V Summit 2022.

(Video Provided by StarFive)

(Video Provided by RISC-V International)

For more informtion on StarFive's progress on RISC-V, visit starfivetech.com/.

For more information on the RISC-V Summit, visit riscv.org/