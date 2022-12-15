Embedded Computing Design

StarFive is Trekking toward the Expansion of the RISC-V Environment

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 15, 2022

News

RISC-V Summit, San Jose. during the RISC-V Summit 2022, StarFive Technology’s Director of Software Engineering, Chin Liang, presented on StarFice's work toward developing the next generation of the RISC-V ecosystem. In Liang’s lecture, you will learn in-depth knowledge of RISC-V architecture, tools, and Linux distribution. See how you can use the knowedge gained for solutions in your designs.

Stick around after his talk for what you may have missed at the RISC-V Summit 2022.

(Video Provided by StarFive)

(Video Provided by RISC-V International)

For more informtion on StarFive's progress on RISC-V, visit starfivetech.com/.

For more information on the RISC-V Summit, visit riscv.org/

 

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Open Source - RISC-V & Open Source IP
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
AI & Machine Learning
Multimedia Intelligence: Confluence of Multimedia and Artificial Intelligence

December 7, 2022

MORE
Automotive
Rearchitecting Software in Safety-Critical Systems

December 15, 2022

MORE
Debug & Test
On-Demand Webcast – Static Analysis: Tried and True and Continuing to Evolve

December 14, 2022

MORE
Industrial
Start Your Engines!
The Road to embedded world '23 Starts Here

December 12, 2022

MORE