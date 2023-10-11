Axiado Announces New Data Center Security Modules

By Ken Briodagh Senior Technology Editor Embedded Computing Design

At next week’s Open Compute Project (OCP) event, the 2023 OCP Global Summit, Axiado Corporation, a company developing hardware cybersecurity, will show off its recently announced SCM3000 family of modules, which the company said is designed specifically for scalability, longevity, and interoperability across enterprise platforms.

The SCM3000 family is compliant to the OCP data center secure control module (DC-SCM) Rev2.0 Ver 1.0 base specification and integrates Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU), which was announced and sampled in early 2023.

"As a participant in the Open Compute Project’s Startup Program, Axiado is actively ensuring compatibility of their new platform security solution with key hardware and software ecosystem partners,” said Cliff Grossner Ph.D., Chief Innovation Officer at OCP. "This exemplifies how the OCP Community serves as a cornerstone for Axiado's accelerated market deployment through the adoption and development of equipment based upon OCP specifications.”

The DC-SCM Rev2.0 modules reportedly also pair Axiado's TCU with AI/ML capabilities, including critical functions like baseboard management controller (BMC), platform root of trust (PRoT), trusted platform module (TPM) and complex programmable logic device (CPLD), with the stated goal of creating a single-chip-based DC-SCM solution. The new SCM3000 family includes two modules providing form-factor flexibility for host processor modules (HPM), according to the release.

The SCM3001 is a compact, 1U vertical DC-SCM 2.0 Card that Axiado said is tailored for cloud, 5G and enterprise network switches. What’s particularly interesting is that the company said in the product announcement that it will be making the design open-source later this year via a contribution to the OCP community. The second module is the SCM3002, a horizontal DC-SCM 2.0 Card, which is designed to comply with DC SCM 2.0 specifications.

Axiado called out the family of modules as particularly notable for their wide compatibility with HPM platforms. This interoperability ensures a cohesive experience across a broad range of system deployments, the company said. What’s more, the implementation of a single system-on-chip (SoC) device in a compact and efficient vertical form factor that optimizes space utilization makes the series even more adaptable to various host processor motherboards.

"Axiado's industry-leading 1U server-compatible DC-SCM 2.0 vertical form factor and standard horizontal form factor cards are constructed on a 'DC-SCM-on-a-chip' single-chip integrated solution," said Raghu Kondapalli, Axiado's Chief Technology Officer. "This solution provides platform security, management, multi-tenancy, and AI/ML capabilities for real-time detection of vulnerabilities and threats such as ransomware."

In addition to the new SCM3000 modules, Axiado reportedly is also introducing a PCI Express card (NCM3000) powered by Axiado's TCU, delivering accelerated 1G/10G security processing and optimized workload execution.

Availability

Both SCM cards along with the NCM card are available now and will be showcased at the OCP Summit 2023 October 17 to 19.