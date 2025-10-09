DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Hidetoshi Shibata, CEO, Renesas

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design By Vin D'Agostino Founder & Principal D'Agostino Industries Group, Inc.

Every once in a while, we hit a home run when it comes to bringing guests onto the DevTalk podcast, and today we did just that.

We managed to wrangle in Hidetoshi Shibata, who has been in his current CEO role at Renesas for about six years. Toshi was very forthcoming with us, as we went through his fairly colorful past, and more importantly, the decisions he has had to make as the CEO of one of the most powerful companies in our space.