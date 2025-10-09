Embedded Computing Design

DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Hidetoshi Shibata, CEO, Renesas

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

By Vin D'Agostino

Founder & Principal

D'Agostino Industries Group, Inc.

October 09, 2025

Every once in a while, we hit a home run when it comes to bringing guests onto the DevTalk podcast, and today we did just that. 

We managed to wrangle in Hidetoshi Shibata, who has been in his current CEO role at Renesas for about six years. Toshi was very forthcoming with us, as we went through his fairly colorful past, and more importantly, the decisions he has had to make as the CEO of one of the most powerful companies in our space. 

 
Richard Nass' key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM's ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM's Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

I seek to lead, enable, and empower teams to realize their true greatness. I have an extensive career in product development, hardware and software embedded systems design, matching technology to market needs, leading engineering and business teams, and solving manufacturing problems. These skills enable me to build great teams that can grow personally while driving impact.

More from Vin

