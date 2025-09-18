EMASS’ ECS-DoT SoC Enables Cloud-Free, Always-On AI for Low-Power Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: EMASS EMASS, a Nanoveu subsidiary, revealed the ECS-DoT, its edge AI system-on-chip (SoC) enabling always-on, milliWatt-scale intelligence with no need for cloud-based processing thereby reducing latency and power consumption. The ECS-DoT offers four megabytes of on-board SRAM, allowing efficient AI computations on edge and IoT devices.

According to EMASS, when juxtaposed with the competition, the ECS-DoT operates up to 93 percent faster while using 90 percent less energy, all while delivering true multimodal sensor fusion on-device.

Ideal applications include medical wearables and sensor modules functioning together with the sensors they support.

“We are thrilled to bring EMASS out of stealth and introduce the ECS-DoT to market, redefining what’s possible at the edge,” said Mark Goranson, CEO of EMASS. “OEMs have told us that power efficiency is the defining factor for edge AI, and ECS-DoT delivers on that promise while enabling always-on, zero-lag intelligence directly on devices.”

For more information, visit nanoveu.com/emass.