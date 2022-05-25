Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Denis Marcon, GM, Innoscience Europe

May 25, 2022

The chip shortage and supply-chain issues are not getting better.

In some cases, it might be a simple, inexpensive IC that holds up your production. But it doesn’t matter whether it’s a 50-cent part or a $200 microprocessor. That assembly line treats them equally when the supply runs dry.

To that end, the folks at Innoscience, one of the largest suppliers of GaN components, say that they are not experiencing the same issues as competitors (and non-competitors). Why is that the case? That’s where I started with this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, when I interviewed Denis Marcon, General Manager of Innoscience Europe. We went on to discuss other GaN issues as well.

 

 
