Have a Kiwi from Axiomtek

By Chad Cox

November 15, 2023

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek announced its kiwi size KIWI310 Femto-ITX embedded board as one of the most compact industrial SBCs on the market. The 1.8” SBC utilizes x86 architecture powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 processor including support for Windows, Linux, and Android OS.

Use Cases Provided by Axiomtek:

Edge AI and IoT

  • With capabilities to support WIFI 6E and 5G, the Kiwi board can be ideal for edge computing and IoT applications, where data is processed and analyzed locally at or near the source. The KIWI310 platform is also capable of integrating the Intel Movidius Myriad X, a Vision Processing Unit with a dedicated hardware accelerator for deep neural network inference. This can enable real-time decision-making, reduce transfer costs, and improve system responsiveness.

Security and Surveillance Systems

  • The compact size and adaptability of the KIWI310 make it an excellent choice for the implementation of security and surveillance solutions in various environments, including industrial facilities, retail stores, smart cities, and other public spaces. Its ability to handle video processing, analytics, and management tasks efficiently makes it a valuable versatile component in modern security systems.

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

