Microchip Announces First RISC-V-Based System-on-Chip FPGA Enters Mass Production

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

As customers continue to adopt PolarFire SoC FPGAs, Microchip Technology announced the production qualification for the MPFS250T and the previously announced MPFS025T. Microchip also announced that its Mi-V ecosystem continues to streamline RISC-V adoption.

"We now have a large funnel of customers who have designed in the PolarFire SoC family with our suite of Mi-V tools and solutions," said Shakeel Peera, vice president of marketing for Microchip's FPGA business unit. "We are now writing a new chapter in the history of RISC-V with the availability of production-qualified SoC PolarFire devices."

PolarFire SoC FPGAs unlock new configurable processing opportunities with their hardened real-time, Linux-capable RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on a FPGA fabric, backed by Microchip's commitment to a product roadmap and long-term availability. They also leverage customizations enabled by the open-standard RISC-V ISA to enhance power efficiency, security, and reliability as compared to alternative processing options, while introducing valuable new capabilities such as the deterministic Asymmetric Multiprocessing (AMP) mode allowing users to run a Linux OS while running a maximum-performance, real-time application.

The PolarFire SoC's enable new solutions to challenges such as improving computational power efficiency and delivering compute acceleration at the network edge and delivering capabilities for communications, defense, medical, and industrial automation applications.

The Mi-V ecosystem is equally important to RISC-V adoption, spanning a comprehensive variety of IP, hardware, operating systems, middleware, debuggers, compilers, and design services. It removes barriers to entry, enabling embedded engineers, software designers and hardware developers to leverage the advantages of the RISC-V ISA and the PolarFire SoC FPGA's combination of small form factors, thermal efficiency and low power consumption.

Microchip's PolarFire SoC FPGAs include a combination of mid-range transceivers, logic, digital signal processing (DSP), and random access memory (RAM) resources and are ideal for safety-critical applications because of their immunity to Single Event Upset (SEU) issues and inclusion of Single Error Correction Double Error Detection (SECDED) for all memories. Per the company, they enable highly integrated designs and are two times more power efficient per watt than competitive devices. Power and thermal efficiency eliminate the cost and complexity of active cooling, fans or heatsinks, enabling applications that demand thermal efficiency along with higher levels of integration, defense-grade security and reliability.

The production qualification for Microchip MPFS250T, and the previously announced MPFS025T, extend the PolarFire SoC portfolio of multi-core RISC-V SoC FPGAs, delivering a smaller thermal footprint for low-power smart embedded vision applications and automotive, industrial automation, communications, defense, and IoT systems where power and performance cannot be compromised. The MPFS250T and MPFS025T are available to purchase now.

PolarFire SoC FPGAs are available to order now in production volumes and supported by the Mi-V Partner Ecosystem and development tools including its Libero® 2022.1 SoC Design Suite.

For more information, visit: https://www.microchip.com/en-us/products/fpgas-and-plds/system-on-chip-fpgas/polarfire-soc-fpgas