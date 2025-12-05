Embedded Computing Design

MosChip Supports EMASS’s RISC-V Edge AI SoC

December 05, 2025

Image Credit: MosChip

MosChip Technologies is now supporting EMASS’s RISC-V based ECS-DoT Edge AI System-on-Chip (SoC). It integrates dual neural accelerators and 4MB of on-chip memory. The SoC facilitates real-time, milliwatt-class inference for vision, audio, and sensor workloads without dependance on the cloud. The ultra-low-power chip provides always-on AI capabilities for drones, wearables, healthcare trackers, and industrial monitoring systems.

“This collaboration demonstrates the impact of pairing innovative SoC architecture with experienced silicon engineering support,” said Srinivasa Rao Kakumanu, CEO & Managing Director at MosChip Technologies. “EMASS defined a highly differentiated architecture, and MosChip was pleased to support its silicon implementation through our physical design and product engineering services.”

EMASS set goals for performance and efficiency, wanting up to 93 percent enhanced processing with a target of 90 percent lower energy usage when compared to current AI solutions. MosChip provided design expertise for the silicon implementation in 22nm technology contributing to physical design flows, tape-out coordination, packaging, assembly, evaluation hardware, and validation activities.

“MosChip played an important role in supporting the silicon implementation of our architecture,” said Mark Goranson, CEO at EMASS. “Their contributions in physical design, product engineering, and validation complemented our internal efforts and helped us bring a robust SoC to our OEM partners.”

For more information, visit nanoveu.com/emass and moschip.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

