Mouser Product of the Week: Silicon Labs’ EFR32BG24L Wireless Gecko SoCs

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Today, there is a continuous need for low-power wireless connectivity solutions that can provide energy efficiency and high performance in demanding applications, ranging from smart homes and lighting to portable medical devices and AI/ML. These solutions are often faced with performing complex tasks while supporting communication protocols reliably and flexibly.

The EFR32BG24L Wireless Gecko SoCs from Silicon Labs are designed to provide wireless connectivity via BLUETOOTH® Low Energy and Bluetooth mesh. The SoCs also enable key features such as 2.4GHz RF performance, low current consumption, an AI/ML hardware accelerator, and Secure Vault®.

The EFR32BG24L Wireless Gecko SoCs in Action

The Silicon Labs SoCs support a low-power SoC, the 32-bit 78MHz Arm Cortex-M33 with DSP instructions and floating-point unit for efficient signal processing, with up to 768kB of Flash and 96kB of RAM, and including a Matrix vector processor for AI/ML acceleration.

The wireless and radio capabilities of the SoCs include support for the protocols: Bluetooth® LE, Bluetooth® Mesh, Proprietary 2.4GHz, Direction finding (AoA & AoD), and Channel Sounding. For energy efficiency, the solution supports: Active Mode (EM0): 33.4μA/MHz @ 39MHz and DeepSleep Mode (EM2): 1.3μA with 16kB RAM & RTC.

The Wireless Gecko SoCs include a wide variety of advanced MCU peripherals, including an analog-to-digital converter (IADC): 12-bit at 1Msps and 16-bit at 76.9ksps with two analog comparators, two DACs. For timers, there are three 16-bit and two 32-bit timers with PWM, as well as low-energy and real-time counters.

For interfaces, the SoCs include support for USART, two EUSARTs, two I2C with/ SMBus, LDMA, PRS, PCNT, KEYSCAN (6x8), temperature sensor, as well as GPIO for up to 26 pins with output retention and async interrupts.

Getting Started with the EFR32BG24L Wireless Gecko SoCs

For security, the SoCs feature Secure Vault™ with cryptographic acceleration for AES (128–256), ChaCha20-Poly1305, SHA (1–512), ECDSA, Ed25519, and Curve25519. Additional security features include Arm® TrustZone®, Secure Boot (Root of Trust), Secure Debug Unlock, True Random Number Generator (TRNG), DPA countermeasures, and Secure Attestation.

The EFR32BG24L Wireless Gecko SoCs from Silicon Labs also feature a voltage range of 1.71V to 3.8V, a temperature range of –40°C to +125°C, and package of compact QFN40 (5mm × 5mm × 0.85mm).

