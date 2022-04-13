Embedded Computing Design

POLYN Technology Delivers NASP Test Chip for Tiny AI

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 13, 2022

News

POLYN Technology Delivers NASP Test Chip for Tiny AI

POLYN Technology announced that its first Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processor (NASP) chip is packaged and evaluated, demonstrating proof of the technology’s brain-mimicking architecture. Per the company, it is the first Tiny AI true analog design to be used next to sensors.

POLYN Technology is a provider of ultra-low-power-performance NASP technology and a producer of unique Tiny AI chips and their associated IP.

The NASP chip enables full data processing disaggregation between the sensor node and the cloud; it embodies the Tiny AI concept.

The NASP test chip contains several neural networks. The chip is implemented in 55nm CMOS technology. Its design proves the NASP “neuron” model as well as the scalability of the technology and efficiency of the chip design automation tools developed by POLYN. 

“Our first chip is created from trained neural networks by NASP Compiler and synthesis tools that generated Netlist and the silicon engineering files from the software math model simulation. We will continue to refine our technology for creation of new generation chips,” said Yaakov Milstain, COO of POLYN. 

POLYN anticipates the chip will be available to customers in the first quarter of 2023 as its first wearables product, with a fusion of PPG and IMU sensors for accurate heart rate measurement along with recognition and tracking of human activity.

For more information, visit: https://polyn.ai/

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Automotive
eSync Alliance Welcomes U Power and its Innovative EV UP Super Board Yechnology

April 12, 2022

MORE
IoT
The Role of Edge Computing in the Modern Data Center

April 12, 2022

MORE
Storage
Swissbit Introduces "powersafe" for Advanced Power Loss Protection in Industrial SSDs

April 12, 2022

MORE
Security
Image Provided by NXP Semiconductors
NXP Releases Its New Certified EdgeLock Secure Authenticator 

April 1, 2022

MORE