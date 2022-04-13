POLYN Technology Delivers NASP Test Chip for Tiny AI

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

POLYN Technology announced that its first Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processor (NASP) chip is packaged and evaluated, demonstrating proof of the technology’s brain-mimicking architecture. Per the company, it is the first Tiny AI true analog design to be used next to sensors.

POLYN Technology is a provider of ultra-low-power-performance NASP technology and a producer of unique Tiny AI chips and their associated IP.

The NASP chip enables full data processing disaggregation between the sensor node and the cloud; it embodies the Tiny AI concept.

The NASP test chip contains several neural networks. The chip is implemented in 55nm CMOS technology. Its design proves the NASP “neuron” model as well as the scalability of the technology and efficiency of the chip design automation tools developed by POLYN.

“Our first chip is created from trained neural networks by NASP Compiler and synthesis tools that generated Netlist and the silicon engineering files from the software math model simulation. We will continue to refine our technology for creation of new generation chips,” said Yaakov Milstain, COO of POLYN.

POLYN anticipates the chip will be available to customers in the first quarter of 2023 as its first wearables product, with a fusion of PPG and IMU sensors for accurate heart rate measurement along with recognition and tracking of human activity.

