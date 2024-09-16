Road to embedded world North America: Enclustra Simplifies Leveraging the Benefits of FPGA in Coin-Sized SoM

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Enclustra Enclustra is partnering with SGET to showcase the coin-sized Titan Pluto XZU20 at the SGET booth during this year’s inaugural embedded world North America. Gaël Paul, Vice President of Innovation at Enclustra commented, “The Pluto system-on-module series makes it easier than ever for device makers to leverage the benefits of FPGAs in compact, portable solutions, enabling limitless possibilities in remote monitoring, sensing, and industrial control applications.”

The Pluto XZU20 SoM features an AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC and combines 16nm FinFET+ FPGA fabric with an ARM quad-core Cortex-A53, an ARM dual-core Cortex-R5F microprocessor, and a Mali-400MP2 GPU. It is available with up to 2 GB of low-power LPDDR4 SDRAM memory. Gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.0 interfaces facilitate its integration into various solutions.

To further streamline product development, native support for Linux OS is included. Future planned variants will feature a Microchip PolarFire SoC and an Altera Agilex 5 SoC, with more FPGA architectures in the works.

According to Enclustra, the Pluto SoM series enables the acceleration of data-intensive operations by executing algorithms implemented directly within the FPGA fabric, enhancing performance for precise tasks. Ideal applications include real-time video processing for medical smart glasses or connected surveillance systems, zero-latency sensor fusion for data sensing and autonomous navigation, and AI inference for portable intelligent applications.

For more information, visit embeproduct-of-the-week-enclustras-pluto-xzu20-system-on-chip-soc-module.

Click here to redeem your free ticket to the embedded world Expo Floor. Use voucher code SEBO24.