Rutronik Delivers MediaTek to Europe and Israel

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Rutronik stated it will now be delivering MediaTek’s range of Genio processors in Europe and Israel. The platforms are designed with robotics, industrial automation, and IoT applications in mind. Able to utilize Yocto Linux, Ubuntu, and Android, the processors aid in lowering cost and time to market. "As the largest European distributor, Rutronik will help us to further expand our IoT footprint in the region," said Richard Lu, Vice President of MediaTek’s IoT Business Unit.

Genio Processor Uses:

Smart home appliances

Industrial automation applications

Robotics

POS devices

Digital signage

"For us, customer orientation and future viability means offering precisely those products that are currently in demand or will be in demand. MediaTek’s innovative components and technologies add real value to our line card. The symbiosis of high-performance components and our know-how fulfills exactly what our customers expect from us as a distributor," said Reza Armin Maghdounieh, Vice President Product Marketing Semiconductor at Rutronik.

Find more information, visit rutronik.com.