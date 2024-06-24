Embedded Computing Design

AAEON Leverages 13th Gen Intel Core Processing for its PICO-RAP4

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 24, 2024

News

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON released the PICO-RAP4, the newest addition to its line of PICO-ITX boards leveraging the Intel Processor U300E all the way to the 6 P-core, 8 E-core, and 20-thread Intel Core i7 1370PE. The board has enhanced data transfer speeds and extended bandwidth in a customizable configuration through 32GB of SODIMM-based DDR5 (up to 5200 MT/s). The PICO-RAP4 is ideal for advanced computing applications including service robots and healthcare imaging devices.

Intel Iris Xe Graphics are supported and collaborate seamlessly with the PICO-RAP4’s HDMI and co-layed eDP and LVDS interfaces for two concurrent displays. The board utilizes Intel Ethernet interfaces, with one RJ-45 port for Intel Ethernet Controller I226-V at 2.5GbE and a second supporting Intel Ethernet Connection I219-LM at Gigabit Ethernet speed. Also included are dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports.

The PICO-RAP4 is delivered with two serial COM connectors for RS-232/422/485, an 8-bit GPIO, SMBus (co-lay I2C), with an optional audio header available. TCC, TSN, and timed-GPIO support provides efficient communication channels that users can customize sensors, actuators, and control systems. Its DDR5 system memory strengthens its communication with the ability to process large datasets for SLAM, object recognition, and movement functions when designing service robot solutions.

Expansion highlights include an M.2 2280 M-Key for a PCIe 4.0 [x4] interface and additional storage through a Mini PCIe/mSATA slot. A 61-pin FPC connector offers two 4-lane MIPI CSI interfaces offering another choice when it comes to high-quality camera installation over general USB and ethernet camera. Designers have a choice between a heat spreader or an active fan cooler that AAEON will deliver according to requirements.  

The board is compatible with both Windows and Ubuntu operating systems.

For more information, visit aaeon.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

