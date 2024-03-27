Embedded Computing Design

BeagleBoard Doubles Down with Open Source and AI

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 27, 2024

News

Image Credit: BeagleBoard.org

BeagleBoard.org is dedicated to open source and is proving it with its BeagleY-AI. The business card sized BeagleY-AI is compatible with popular accessories, add-on hardware, and enclosures, but BeagleBoard.org stays true to open source. The fanless hardware includes programmable processors capable of running 4 trillion operations per second (4 TOPS) suitable for executing deep learning algorithms.

BeagleY-AI

Texas Instruments AM67A system-on-chip (SoC)

  • Quad-core 64-bit Arm CPU subsystem
  • 2 general-purpose digital-signal-processors (DSP)
  • Matrix-multiply-accelerators (MMA)
  • Vision and deep learning accelerators
  • Multiple Arm Cortex-R5 cores

Included are multiple capture and display connectivity options as well as high-speed PCIe, USB3, and Gigabit Ethernet interfaces.

According to the BeagleBoard.org Foundation, it seeks to enable researchers, engineers, and educators to be more empowered by the computing platforms they rely on.

For more information, visit beagleboard.org.



