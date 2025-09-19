Grinn Launches GenioSOM-700 and GenioSOM-510 Powered by MediaTek Genio Processors

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Grinn

Wrocław, Poland. Grinn has announced a partnership with MediaTek extending the employment of AI and IoT technologies based on its off-the-shelf embedded computing platforms. The collaboration will see the creation of a series of systems-on-module (SOMs) created on the MediaTek Genio 700 and Genio 510 application processors.

The new Grinn GenioSOM-700 and GenioSOM-510 are ideal for intensive compute workloads, real-time AI operations, and high-quality video, display, and audio applications.

According to the press release, the GenioSOM-700 is the smallest SOM in the industry based on the Genio 700 processor, housed in an LGA-312 format at just 37.0mm x 42.6mm. It is designed for smart home devices, industrial automation equipment, and computer vision systems necessitating high-throughput vision processing capability and next-gen AI acceleration.

Featuring dual 2.2GHz Arm Cortex-A78 cores, six 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 cores for efficient multi-tasking, and an Arm Mali-G57 graphics processing unit (GPU), the GenioSOM-700 supports graphics and smooth image rendering while offering high-speed interfaces, image signal processing, and video codecs.

The Grinn GenioSOM-510 is built on the MediaTek Genio 510 processor and delivers dual 2.2GHz Arm Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores, and an on-chip NPU.

The Grinn GenioEVB is a flexible evaluation platform for the Grinn GenioSOM family of modules that highlights a wide range of headers. When utilized, it seamlessly integrates sensors and modules with Grinn GenioSOM devices for the creation of schematics and PCB layouts for product development.

“At Grinn, we are making the integration of edge AI into end products far less complex for customers. The combination of high-performance computing and low power consumption in our ready-to-use modules means our clients can move from prototyping to deployment much faster. “The partnership with MediaTek ensures that innovative AI solutions at the edge are not only more accessible, but also scalable and production-ready from day one,” said Robert Otręba, CEO of Grinn.

For more information, visit grinn-global.com.