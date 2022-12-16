Has RDS Designed the Perfect Android Based Smart TFT Display for You?
December 16, 2022
News
Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Review Display Systems (RDS) released its 10.1-inch IPS TFT LCD smart display module, the DMG10600T101-33WTC, leveraging a Rockchip RK3288 ARM-based System on Chip (SoC) and utilizing a 32-bit Cortex A-17 core operating on Android OS.
The module integrates WSVGA resolution (1024 x 600 pixels) with a brightness standard of 310cd/m². Having a projected capacitive (PCap) touchscreen, the DMG10600T101-33WTC eases the challenge of employing a graphical user interface. Using 24-bit RGB data delivers up to 16.7M colors in the supported color palette. Justin Coleman, display business manager, RDS said, “The intelligent display module provides a highly versatile, configurable module that offers a wealth of standard integrated features and functionality. These features coupled with the ability to uniquely configure and customize with standard ‘off-the-shelf’ Android apps or user developed APK files enable application or user specific hardware to be simply and easily created.”
- Two RS232 serial ports
- One RS485 serial port to connect and communicate with external devices
- Ethernet 10/100Mbps interface
- Three USB interfaces
- SIM card slot
- 4G module slot
Storage for the DMG10600T101-33WTC includes 8GB of flash memory together with 2GB DDR3 RAM, and a SD card expansion slot supporting up to 64GBytes. Support for Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11Bb/g/n 2.4Ghz, Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI interface, MIPI/USB camera interface, microphone interface, 3.5mm headphone socket, and a dual left/right speaker interface are included and ideal for functionality and customization.
Android 8.1 is supported by the DMG10600T101-33WTC, while downloadable apps and APK files boost optimization for emergent prioritized tasks. The display module is fit into a 257.0mm (l) x 148.1mm (w) x 23.2mm (h) package, and a dynamic display of 222.72mm (w) x 125.28mm (h).
*( A Linux-based operating system version of the intelligent display module is also available.)