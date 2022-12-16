Has RDS Designed the Perfect Android Based Smart TFT Display for You?

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by RDS Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Review Display Systems (RDS) released its 10.1-inch IPS TFT LCD smart display module, the DMG10600T101-33WTC, leveraging a Rockchip RK3288 ARM-based System on Chip (SoC) and utilizing a 32-bit Cortex A-17 core operating on Android OS.

The module integrates WSVGA resolution (1024 x 600 pixels) with a brightness standard of 310cd/m². Having a projected capacitive (PCap) touchscreen, the DMG10600T101-33WTC eases the challenge of employing a graphical user interface. Using 24-bit RGB data delivers up to 16.7M colors in the supported color palette. Justin Coleman, display business manager, RDS said, “The intelligent display module provides a highly versatile, configurable module that offers a wealth of standard integrated features and functionality. These features coupled with the ability to uniquely configure and customize with standard ‘off-the-shelf’ Android apps or user developed APK files enable application or user specific hardware to be simply and easily created.”

Interface and peripheral I/Os include:

Two RS232 serial ports

One RS485 serial port to connect and communicate with external devices

Ethernet 10/100Mbps interface

Three USB interfaces

SIM card slot

4G module slot

Storage for the DMG10600T101-33WTC includes 8GB of flash memory together with 2GB DDR3 RAM, and a SD card expansion slot supporting up to 64GBytes. Support for Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11Bb/g/n 2.4Ghz, Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI interface, MIPI/USB camera interface, microphone interface, 3.5mm headphone socket, and a dual left/right speaker interface are included and ideal for functionality and customization.

Android 8.1 is supported by the DMG10600T101-33WTC, while downloadable apps and APK files boost optimization for emergent prioritized tasks. The display module is fit into a 257.0mm (l) x 148.1mm (w) x 23.2mm (h) package, and a dynamic display of 222.72mm (w) x 125.28mm (h).

For more information visit www.review-displays.com.

*( A Linux-based operating system version of the intelligent display module is also available.)