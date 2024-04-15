Innominds Leverages Qualcomm to Build New Edge AI Platform

Embedded Computing Design

San Jose, California. Innominds announced the availability of its iDhi, an enterprise and industrial IoT Edge Compute box. This Edge AI Platform is built around the Innominds ISQ5165/ISQ8250 small-form-factor System on Modules (SoM) and is powered by the Qualcomm QRB5165/QCS8250 processors delivering up to 15 TOPS. The platform accommodates multiple M.2 slots for integrating AI accelerator modules.

 

Supporting up to eight video streams, and offering 4G/5G connectivity, the solution manages complex AI/ML tasks at the edge with cloud integration for enhanced security and video management.

“As companies worldwide embrace digital transformation, Innominds, with its chip-to-cloud solutions and cognition platforms powered in part by Qualcomm Technologies’ cutting-edge processors, is helping drive global digital transformation and innovation in enterprise and industrial IoT deployments,” said Dev Singh, Vice President, Business Development and Head of Building, Enterprise & Industrial Automation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are excited to collaborate with Innominds to help accelerate enterprise solutions.”

Utilizing the advanced Qualcomm MDM9205 processor, Innominds' sensor gateway device is energy-efficient extending battery life. According to Innominds, it seamlessly integrates with AWS IoT, Azure IoT Hub, and client's IoT platforms. The iDhi is suitable for applications including supply chain visibility, cold chain tracking, remote telemetry, and POS devices. 

Also available is a value tier module based on Qualcomm Technologies’ MDM9205S Modem that adds low-power communication using satellite connectivity in remote areas. NTN NB-IoT solutions, featuring direct-to-device 2-way satellite messaging, are ideal for applications such as asset tracking, environmental monitoring, and emergency response in remote regions.

“As we harness the power of cloud-orchestrated edge AI, we're revolutionizing data processing at the edge, empowering real-time insights and decision-making across diverse applications for enterprises.” said Raj Ganti, President of Global Strategic Accounts at Innominds. “Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies has helped us to play a pivotal role in enterprise digital transformation.”

For more information, visit innominds.com.

