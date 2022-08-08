Microchip Expands Its Portfolio of MPU-Based System-on-Modules (SOMs) with the SAM9X60D1G-SOM

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Microchip Technology announced it has expanded its portfolio of microprocessors system-on-modules (SOMs) with the SAM9X60D1G-SOM ARM926EJ-S-based embedded MPU running up to 600 MHz.

The SOM, based on the SAM9X60D1G System in Package (SiP), is a small 28 mm × 28 mm hand-solderable module that includes the MPU and DDR in a single package, along with power supplies, clocks, and memory storage. The SAM9X60D1G-SOM is Microchip’s first SOM equipped with 4 Gb SLC NAND Flash to maximize memory storage of data in application devices, while the on-board DDR reduces the supply and price risks associated with memory chips.

The small-form-factor SAM9X60D1G-SOM also includes an MCP16501 power management IC (PMIC), which is designed to simplifiy the power design effort to a single 5V voltage rail to enable lower-power systems.

The SAM9X60D1G-SOM contains a 10/100 KSZ8081 Ethernet PHY and a 1 Kb Serial EEPROM with pre-programmed MAC address (EUI-48). Customers can further customize their design based on the level of security protection required such as secure boot with on-chip secure key storage (OTP), hardware encryption engine (TDES, AES and SHA), and True Random Generator (TRNG).

“With the SAM9X60D1G-SOM, designers can take advantage of a mid-level performance microprocessor and significantly reduce design complexities,” said Rod Drake, vice president of Microchip’s 32-bit MPU business unit. “This latest SOM provides customers a small-form-factor solution directly from Microchip and eases the logistics burden of separately procuring each of the six active components and numerous passives on the SOM.”

The SAM9X60D1G-SOM is the newest addition to the existing portfolio of MPU-based SOMs built using a common set of proven Microchip components designed to reduce design complexity and overall PCB costs. For example, because the complex devices are already routed on the SOM, customers can design their products using a low-cost, four-layer PCB.

The SOM and its components are backed by Microchip’s client-driven obsolescence practice of continuing to supply a product for as long as possible and while demand for the product exists. This is particularly important in today’s semiconductor climate of high demand and supply constraints.

The SAM9X60D1G-SOM is designed for many MPU32 end applications across a variety of industries such as medical equipment, automotive telematics and infotainment systems, electric vehicles chargers, industrial and automation control, and more. It is also well-suited for products designed for providing computing capabilities with multiple communication interfaces that are qualified once and then customized for separate projects.

Microchip provides both hardware and software development support for the SAM9X60D1G-SOM including the SAM9X60D1G Curiosity Evaluation Kit (CPN: EV40E67A) featuring three Linux distributions: BuildRoot, Yocto and OpenWRT. The bare-metal or RTOS-based systems are supported by MPLAB® Harmony 3 embedded software framework, MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment (IDE), and MPLAB XC32 compiler.

The SAM9X60D1G-SOM (PN SAM9X60D1G-I/LZB) is available for $42.96 each in 5,000-unit quantities.

For more information, visit: www.microchipDIRECT.com.