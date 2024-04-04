Road to embedded world: Connect Tech Discusses the Emerging Capabilities of Generative AI at the Edge

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Connect Tech, an NVIDIA Elite Partner, will be showcasing its embedded computing solutions for differing markets including industrial automation, defense, robotics, transportation, and more during embedded world 2024 (Booth 1-430). The booth will focus on the emerging capabilities of Generative AI at the Edge. Connect Tech will also highlight the integration of AI tools running on its field-deployable Anvil for the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin.

Booth Highlights:

Rogue-RX Carrier

Jetson AGX Orin and Jetson AGX Orin Industrial module

Best in Show at NVIDIA’s GTC 2024, designed specifically for deployment in rugged and harsh environments, safeguarding connectivity.

Jetson HDMI Camera Platform

Jetson AGX Orin

Direct HDMI video input, converting to MIPI CSI2 for input to the NVIDIA Jetson

Integrate with the Connect Tech Rogue and Forge Carriers for rapid development and field deployment

Hadron GMSL Carrier Board

Jetson Orin NX

Ultra-compact design

Robust construction

Dual GMSL2 inputs

Wide voltage input allows for supporting AI applications at the Edge

Graphite VPX/AGX Orin (3U VPX Single Board Computer)

Jetson AGX Orin Industrial

SOSA-aligned for seamless interoperability

Equipped with complete IPMI support

Meeting MIL-STD-810H and DO-160 for shock and vibration

Ideal for mission-critical AI applications

Polaris Embedded System leverages a Jetson Orin NX, IP67 rated, and built for robotics, smart city, and autonomous machines where safety is of the upmost importance. Connect Tech will have experts on hand to discuss its Anvil and how it supports the most compute-intensive AI applications with efficient power and robust features.

Exhibitor Forum: Unleashing the Power of AI with Connect Tech

Patrick Dietrich, Chief Technology Officer at Connect Tech, will present at the Embedded World Exhibitor’s Forum on April 10 at 14:00 in Hall 3, 561. Join Connect Tech as it explores the performance capabilities, technical insights, and optimal applications of its products which seamlessly integrates with NVIDIA Isaac ROS and NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices.

Not only will Connect Tech showcase the immense power of AI at the edge, but also the challenges of deploying solutions in diverse environments. Gain valuable insights into overcoming these obstacles and unlock the full potential of Edge AI technology with Connect Tech.

For more information, visit connecttech.com.