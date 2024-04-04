Road to embedded world: Connect Tech Discusses the Emerging Capabilities of Generative AI at the Edge
April 04, 2024
Blog
Connect Tech, an NVIDIA Elite Partner, will be showcasing its embedded computing solutions for differing markets including industrial automation, defense, robotics, transportation, and more during embedded world 2024 (Booth 1-430). The booth will focus on the emerging capabilities of Generative AI at the Edge. Connect Tech will also highlight the integration of AI tools running on its field-deployable Anvil for the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin.
Booth Highlights:
Rogue-RX Carrier
- Jetson AGX Orin and Jetson AGX Orin Industrial module
- Best in Show at NVIDIA’s GTC 2024, designed specifically for deployment in rugged and harsh environments, safeguarding connectivity.
Jetson HDMI Camera Platform
- Jetson AGX Orin
- Direct HDMI video input, converting to MIPI CSI2 for input to the NVIDIA Jetson
- Integrate with the Connect Tech Rogue and Forge Carriers for rapid development and field deployment
Hadron GMSL Carrier Board
- Jetson Orin NX
- Ultra-compact design
- Robust construction
- Dual GMSL2 inputs
- Wide voltage input allows for supporting AI applications at the Edge
Graphite VPX/AGX Orin (3U VPX Single Board Computer)
- Jetson AGX Orin Industrial
- SOSA-aligned for seamless interoperability
- Equipped with complete IPMI support
- Meeting MIL-STD-810H and DO-160 for shock and vibration
- Ideal for mission-critical AI applications
Polaris Embedded System leverages a Jetson Orin NX, IP67 rated, and built for robotics, smart city, and autonomous machines where safety is of the upmost importance. Connect Tech will have experts on hand to discuss its Anvil and how it supports the most compute-intensive AI applications with efficient power and robust features.
Exhibitor Forum: Unleashing the Power of AI with Connect Tech
Patrick Dietrich, Chief Technology Officer at Connect Tech, will present at the Embedded World Exhibitor’s Forum on April 10 at 14:00 in Hall 3, 561. Join Connect Tech as it explores the performance capabilities, technical insights, and optimal applications of its products which seamlessly integrates with NVIDIA Isaac ROS and NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices.
Not only will Connect Tech showcase the immense power of AI at the edge, but also the challenges of deploying solutions in diverse environments. Gain valuable insights into overcoming these obstacles and unlock the full potential of Edge AI technology with Connect Tech.
For more information, visit connecttech.com.