Semtech and Oxit Share a Stroll on Amazon Sidewalk

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Semtech Camarillo, California. Semtech Corporation and Oxit are now collaborating on a solution that gives manufacturers a way to network both AWS IoT Core for Amazon Sidewalk and AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN networks. Customers receive a singular device to network IoT cloud endpoints with AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN networks. 90% of the U.S. population has ability for coverage on Amazon Sidewalk, a long-range and low-bandwidth community network.

“Semtech’s LoRa technology is recognized as the de facto long-range, low-power wireless technology for smart IoT solutions in many industries, and it is the foundational technology powering the OxTech Multi-Connectivity Module. Being able to use both networks for applications gives diverse network requirements and reliable coverage, opening a breadth of opportunities for applications, including asset tracking, smart home, smart building, smart city, and many more.”

Cloud connectivity is provided by utilizing Sidewalk Bridges, such as select Echo and Ring devices to deliver cloud connectivity for other IoT devices. Oxit’s OxTech Multi-Connectivity Module connects devices to AWS IoT Core for Amazon Sidewalk or LoRaWAN. The module simply integrates the needed hardware and firmware materials. The module is built on the Semtech SX1262 and SiLabs EFR32MG24 chipsets. These are then merged with Oxit’s SW stack for both Sidewalk and LoRaWAN.

Tom Mueller, EVP and GM of IoT System Products Group, Semtech Corporation believes “Semtech’s LoRa technology is recognized as the de facto long-range, low-power wireless technology for smart IoT solutions in many industries, and it is the foundational technology powering the OxTech Multi-Connectivity Module. Being able to use both networks for applications gives diverse network requirements and reliable coverage, opening a breadth of opportunities for applications, including asset tracking, smart home, smart building, smart city, and many more.”

For more information, semtech.com and oxit.com.