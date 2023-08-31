Embedded Computing Design

Semtech and Oxit Share a Stroll on Amazon Sidewalk

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 31, 2023

News

Image Credit: Semtech

Camarillo, California. Semtech Corporation  and Oxit are now collaborating on a solution that gives manufacturers a way to network both AWS IoT Core for Amazon Sidewalk and AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN networks. Customers receive a singular device to network IoT cloud endpoints with AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN networks. 90% of the U.S. population has ability for coverage on Amazon Sidewalk, a long-range and low-bandwidth community network.

“Semtech’s LoRa technology is recognized as the de facto long-range, low-power wireless technology for smart IoT solutions in many industries, and it is the foundational technology powering the OxTech Multi-Connectivity Module. Being able to use both networks for applications gives diverse network requirements and reliable coverage, opening a breadth of opportunities for applications, including asset tracking, smart home, smart building, smart city, and many more.”

Cloud connectivity is provided by utilizing Sidewalk Bridges, such as select Echo and Ring devices to deliver cloud connectivity for other IoT devices. Oxit’s OxTech Multi-Connectivity Module connects devices to AWS IoT Core for Amazon Sidewalk or LoRaWAN. The module simply integrates the needed hardware and firmware materials. The module is built on the Semtech SX1262 and SiLabs EFR32MG24 chipsets. These are then merged with Oxit’s SW stack for both Sidewalk and LoRaWAN.

Tom Mueller, EVP and GM of IoT System Products Group, Semtech Corporation believes “Semtech’s LoRa technology is recognized as the de facto long-range, low-power wireless technology for smart IoT solutions in many industries, and it is the foundational technology powering the OxTech Multi-Connectivity Module. Being able to use both networks for applications gives diverse network requirements and reliable coverage, opening a breadth of opportunities for applications, including asset tracking, smart home, smart building, smart city, and many more.”

For more information, semtech.com and oxit.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
Networking & 5G
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Industrial
Product of the Week: Premio’s EDGEBoost Nodes

August 29, 2023

MORE
Storage
Secure Boot: An Integral Security Feature for Code Storage, Operating Systems, and Data Storage

August 15, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: OpenHW Group
OpenHW Group Delivering RISC-V CORE-V MCU Dev. Kits

August 17, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Image Courtesy of Keysight Technologies
Keysight Updates Automated Software Test Solution to Support Multi-Platform Mobile App Testing

August 30, 2023

MORE