TDK's New MEMS IMU Supports Scalable Design within In-Cabin Automotive Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: TDK

TDK Corporation introduced the InvenSense SmartAutomotive IAM-20680HV, a high-value 6-axis Inertial measurement unit (IMU) for automotive applications involving rugged environments including those with temperatures towards +125 °C. It integrates a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer in a 3 x 3 x 0.75 mm3 (16-pin LGA) footprint.

The solution is pin-to-pin and register compatible with all the TDK automotive non safety MEMS sensors. Unlike other TDK models, the full-scale gyroscope is limited to ±125 dps, allowing for greater resolution and improved precision. The IAM-20680HV enables design teams to scale various ranges of automotive applications, such as telematics, heads-up displays, navigation systems, door control, and crash-recording.

“In a fast-evolving automotive industry where high performance must meet affordability; innovation, scalability, and efficiency are no longer options,” said Alberto Marinoni, Senior Director Product Marketing Automotive at InvenSense, a TDK Group company. “Our technology empowers Tier 1s and OEMs to develop cutting-edge solutions in a cost-sensitive environment without compromising on quality or performance.”

Ideal Applications:

GNSS modules & positioning

Heads-up displays

Cockpit domain controllers

Navigation systems

E-calls

Telematic box positioning

Door control

Driving-style recording

For more information, visit invensense.tdk.com/smartautomotive/.