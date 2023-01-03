TQ Releases its Intel Powered TQMxE41S SMARC Module

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by TQ-Group TQ-Embedded released its TQMxE41S, a SMARC 2.1 compatible integrated module powered by the Intel Atom processors x7000E Series, Intel Core i3-N305, and Intel Processor N Series. With an increase in AI acceleration, the TQMxE41S utilizes a multitude of interfaces including 2 x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, 4 x PCIe, USB 3.2, and SATA, all confined in a small form factor while supporting next-generation LPDDR5-4800 memory and up to 256 GB Industrial iNAND eMMC.

Harald Maier, product manager for the x86 segment at TQ explains: "The new Gracemont CPU microarchitecture as well as the integrated Intel UHD graphics Gen12 with up to 32 execution units, both adapted from the 12th generation Intel Core processors, set new standards in the areas of power efficiency, CPU single-thread/multi-thread performance as well as multimedia and AI in this particularly small form factor." TQ-Group is adding seven additional processor variants covering use cases involving robotics, industrial automation, AI-capable image processing, and video transcoding.

TQ includes three isolated graphics outputs, eDP/LVDS, DP++, and HDMI for high-definition display with power utilization from 6 W to 15 W. AVX256, advanced AI instruction sets (VNNI), and Intel Deep Learning Boost earn support along with security aspects like TPM 2.0.

