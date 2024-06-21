Vecow Leverages NVIDIA for Compact Edge AI System Reaching 100 TOPS

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Vecow

Vecow launched the 112x103x45mm EAC-4000, an Edge AI Computing System powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules. It delivers enhanced AI processing up to 100 TOPS for applications such as traffic vision, auto optical inspection, delivery robots, and other entry-level edge AI use cases. The EAC-4000 utilizes NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU, Arm-based CPUs, NVDLA engines, LPDDR5 memory and available in 16GB, 8GB, and 4GB versions.

The solution integrates the following connectivity features: one LAN port, four USB 3.1 ports, two COM RS-232/422/485 ports, one Nano SIM card socket, and two antennas for WiFi/4G connectivity. A PCIe lane supports external NVMe storage.

Supported by Allxon, the platform supports both In-Band and optional Out-of-Band remote edge device management, enabling 24/7 monitoring and management of edge devices in isolated locations. The system supports Linux and the NVIDIA JetPack SDK, with optional TPM security features.

“The EAC-4000 series brings high-performance edge AI computing to space-limited applications, said Joanna Sun, Product Manager at Vecow. “As an NVIDIA partner network member, Vecow will continue to expand our Edge AI lineup with NVIDIA Jetson family to meet the growing demand for AI-powered solutions across various industries.”

