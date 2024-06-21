Embedded Computing Design

Vecow Leverages NVIDIA for Compact Edge AI System Reaching 100 TOPS

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 21, 2024

News

Vecow Leverages NVIDIA for Compact Edge AI System Reaching 100 TOPS
Image Credit: Vecow

Vecow launched the 112x103x45mm EAC-4000, an Edge AI Computing System powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules. It delivers enhanced AI processing up to 100 TOPS for applications such as traffic vision, auto optical inspection, delivery robots, and other entry-level edge AI use cases. The EAC-4000 utilizes NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU, Arm-based CPUs, NVDLA engines, LPDDR5 memory and available in 16GB, 8GB, and 4GB versions.

The solution integrates the following connectivity features: one LAN port, four USB 3.1 ports, two COM RS-232/422/485 ports, one Nano SIM card socket, and two antennas for WiFi/4G connectivity. A PCIe lane supports external NVMe storage.

Supported by Allxon, the platform supports both In-Band and optional Out-of-Band remote edge device management, enabling 24/7 monitoring and management of edge devices in isolated locations. The system supports Linux and the NVIDIA JetPack SDK, with optional TPM security features.

“The EAC-4000 series brings high-performance edge AI computing to space-limited applications, said Joanna Sun, Product Manager at Vecow. “As an NVIDIA partner network member, Vecow will continue to expand our Edge AI lineup with NVIDIA Jetson family to meet the growing demand for AI-powered solutions across various industries.”

For more information visit vecow.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Machine Vision
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
AI & Machine Learning
Mitigating AI/ML Risks in Safety-Critical Software

July 9, 2024

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Neousys
Neousys Leverages NVIDIA for 275 TOPS at the Edge

July 11, 2024

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: ASRock Industrial
ASRock Industrial: IMB-A8000

July 15, 2024

MORE
Security
GaN Acquisitions & Securing the Edge with Infineon

June 27, 2024

MORE