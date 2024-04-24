Wind River Studio Developer Supports DevSecOps Adoption for the Intelligent Edge

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

ALAMEDA, CA — Wind River® announced the latest release of Wind River Studio Developer, an edge-to-cloud DevSecOps platform designed to accelerate the development, deployment, and operation of mission-critical systems. The new enhancements and delivery models for Wind River Studio are designed to help software teams adopt cloud-native development capabilities that support DevSecOps approaches.

The modular architecture of Studio Developer allows software teams to use Studio with the software tools, operating systems, containers, and middleware they use today, integrating them with the Studio DevSecOps environment. The modules that are now available either adopted individually or as part of a complete solution, include the following:

Wind River Studio Pipelines: Enables automation and orchestration of continuous build, test, integration, and deployment processes using multi-stage pipelines.

Enables automation and orchestration of continuous build, test, integration, and deployment processes using multi-stage pipelines. Wind River Studio Virtual Lab: Provides cloud-based access and sharing of virtual and physical development devices for testing and debugging.

Provides cloud-based access and sharing of virtual and physical development devices for testing and debugging. Wind River Studio Test Automation: Standardizes and shares test suites and plans for systems, applications, and components so that teams can easily automate and scale the execution of existing test suites across environments.

Standardizes and shares test suites and plans for systems, applications, and components so that teams can easily automate and scale the execution of existing test suites across environments. Wind River Studio Over-the-Air Updates: Manages multi-tier update campaigns for over-the-air deployment to fielded devices.

Manages multi-tier update campaigns for over-the-air deployment to fielded devices. Wind River Studio Digital Feedback Loop: Establishes reliable connectivity between edge and cloud systems for real-time data collection and analytics.

Studio Developer​ leverages scalable cloud resources (on-demand), standardizing automation pipelines, allowing cloud-based collaboration on a shared platform, onboarding, and traceability throughout the software development process.

Studio Developer can be hosted on public cloud or on-premises infrastructure. It is optimized to be installed and operated in an Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment, and Studio Developer is currently being showcased at the Santa Clara AWS Prototyping and Innovation Lab. It can also be deployed on other cloud services and on-premises infrastructure that provide a Kubernetes environment.

Additionally, Studio Developer is offered with a set of managed services that leverage the expertise and experience of the Wind River Professional Services team to accelerate the adoption and integration of Studio Developer, as well as manage cloud infrastructure, operate the environment, and maintain the security of the development platform through updates and upgrades.

For more information, visit www.windriver.com/studio/developer.