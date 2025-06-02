Mouser Product of the Week: NXP Semiconductors’ FRDM-MCXC444 Development Board

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Today’s advanced motor control technologies, ranging from industrial to smart city and smart home applications, can benefit from an efficient and robust platform that combines rapid prototyping capabilities with integrated hardware and software solutions.

Designed as a development board for rapid prototyping with the MCX C444 MCU is the FRDM-MCXC444 from NXP Semiconductors. The development solution features easily accessible I/O, integrated open-standard serial interfaces, and an onboard MCU-Link debugger. For further expansion, the board also supports varying expansion hubs and pre-built software examples.

The FRDM-MCXC444 Development Board in Action

The NXP development board is powered by the MCXC444 Arm Cortex-M0+ core, operating at 48MHz for high-performance efficiency. For memory, the solution supports up to 256kB of flash and 32kB of RAM for motor control applications and embedded use cases.

For connectivity, the FRDM-MCXC444 supports the Full-Speed USB Type-C connector and the SPI, I2C, and UART connectors through mikroBUS and Pmod DNP connectors. Additionally, the solution includes support for a dedicated Wi-Fi connector compatible with mikroBUS and Pmod DNP standards for wireless communication.

The debugging capabilities of the NXP development board come from the included onboard MCU-Link debugger with CMSIS-DAP. The solution also includes an additional JTAG/SWD connector to support external debugging tools.

Integrated sensors on the board include the FXLS8974CFR3 3-axis accelerometer for motion detection and control applications, and a visible light sensor for ambient light measurement.

Getting Started with the FRDM-MCXC444 Development Board

The NXP board is equipped with expansion options such as the Arduino® header and FRDM header for compatibility with NXP and third-party add-on boards, as well as the previously mentioned mikroBUS and Pmod (DNP) connectors for additional peripherals and modules.

The FRDM-MCXC444 solution also comes equipped with an RGB user LED, reset button, ISP button, and wake-up button, and an integrated SLCD user interface for real-time data visualization and control feedback.

For more information, visit: https://www.mouser.com/new/nxp-semiconductors/nxp-frdm-mcxc444-board/